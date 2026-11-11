MySol trended on social media after attendees accused him of disrupting the FonCity weekend event held at Sun City

Videos of the mining magnate arriving with a fleet of Lamborghinis and a security convoy circulated online, with claims that his entourage blocked guests from leaving

A screenshot of an apparent WhatsApp status surfaced on social media, showing MySol hitting back at the allegations with a pointed denial

My Sol broke his silence following the FonCity backlash. Images: mysolholdingsandlogistic

Source: Instagram

Mining magnate My Sol, real name Solomon Madibela, has broken his silence after his name dominated social media following accusations that he caused disruption at the upscale FonCity weekend event at Sun City.

The controversy came after attendees alleged his arrival with a convoy of Lamborghinis and a security detail threw the final day of the 6 to 9 November 2026 event into chaos, with some claiming his entourage blocked guests from leaving the resort.

A screenshot of what appeared to be MySol's WhatsApp status surfaced on X on 10 November, in which the businessman flatly denied being at the event for the full weekend.

My Sol's denial

In the status, MySol insisted the narrative being spread online was fabricated, challenging anyone to produce photographic evidence placing him at the event on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

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"U asked for blessings. Unfortunately, it comes with people lying about u. Even claiming u attended Events. Show me a picture of me Saturday, Friday or Sunday at the event. I only went to fetch my daughter Sunday at the pools because it was her first event outings and didn't want her to stay till late. Didn't even stay for 10 minutes," he wrote.

He went further, saying he had been approached to attend FonCity for years but had never agreed to do so. Rather than attend himself, he said he funded tickets for people in his circle to support the organisers.

"Anyway, it comes with the name. Show a picture of me Friday, Saturday or Sunday at main events. None. I was in Sun City for work and business. They always asked me to attend for years, and I never did. Even this weekend. I paid money for my people to attend to support their hustle and I don't regret," his statement continued.

He closed the message with a measured acknowledgement of his public profile: "I understand, bafethu, the name gets attention."

The statement came after the co-founder of FonCity, Katlego Malatji, moved to ban My Sol from future editions of the event, with numerous social media users weighing in to claim he had thrown the weekend into disarray. My Sol, however, maintained that his presence at Sun City was strictly for work and business, and that any footage of his convoy arriving was unrelated to the event itself.

My Sol denied the claims that he caused chaos in Sun City, challenging attendees to produce evidence that he attended FonCity all weekend. Image: mysolholdingsandlogistic

Source: Instagram

My Sol upgrades his car collection

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into My Sol's latest vehicle purchase, which reportedly costs a pretty penny.

The mining magnate showed off footage of himself after collecting the newly imported vehicle from Germany, claiming it was one of only 30 ever produced in the world.

Source: Briefly News