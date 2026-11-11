TV presenter Vele Manenje turned heads on social media after a post showcasing her striking physical transformation went viral on X

Fans praised Manenje for prioritising herself, with her weight loss and glowing new look drawing widespread admiration

A verified X account shared before-and-after content of the presenter, sparking an outpouring of supportive reactions online

'Skeem Saam' actress Vele Manenje transformed her body. Image: vele_manenje

Source: Instagram

TV presenter Vele Manenje has got Mzansi talking after a post celebrating her dramatic physical transformation went viral on X on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. Fans could hardly believe their eyes as the star showed off a noticeably slimmer figure and a radiant, glowing complexion.

The post, shared by the verified X account @nonz_nonie, captured the mood perfectly: "A reminder that you can always start again, reinvent yourself and choose a different path. Vele Manenje chose herself, and the results speak for themselves. 🥰❤️🔥"

The post racked up significant attention, drawing thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets as social media users rallied behind the presenter's visible glow-up.

Vele Manenje's weight loss journey

Manenje's transformation centres on a notable weight loss journey, complemented by what many fans described as a renewed, glowing appearance. While the presenter has not publicly detailed the specifics of her journey, the visual difference has been impossible to ignore for those who have followed her career.

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For many South Africans, the moment resonated far beyond celebrity gossip — it sparked conversations about self-prioritisation, personal reinvention, and the courage it takes to choose a healthier path.

Netizens react to Vele's glow-up

The praise poured in from across X, with fans cheering the presenter on. Here is what some had to say:

@LadyLionSA:

"She did an amazing job! 🙌🏽"

@nonz_nonie replied:

"I'm happy that she put herself first. 🤌"

@glamfika wrote:

"Next year will be my year"

@nonz_nonie responded:

"Please do it. 😊"

@KaGatsheni50 reacted:

"Oh wow!! Now this is transformation"

@AmoNtombi said:

"Woow she did that 🔥🔥🔥"

@ThabiJoy4 added:

"She did it well 👏 ❤️"

Donald gets trolled

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Donald faced a fresh wave of online bullying over his appearance on 7 November 2026.

A viral X post mocking Donald's physique reignited a years-long pattern of body-shaming against the singer.

Source: Briefly News