Talented actor Tumisho Masha recently fired back at Julius Malema, mocking the EFF's decline in the last elections

The TV personality and actor took to his social media to react to a video of Malema

Fans of the actor responded to his comments on Tuesday, 10 November 2026

Tumisho Masha Takes Brutal Swipe at Julius Malema Over EFF's Stalled Growth, SA Divided. Images: JabuMcdonald and Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Instagram

Former Champions actor Tumisho Masha recently blasted the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, over his party's lack of growth.

Masha recently dragged the Limpopo-born politician on social media over Sibiya's speech.

The former Top Billing TV personality recently made headlines when he downplayed the backlash he received for revealing his ballot photo.

The media personality mocked the politician on his X account on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, and said:

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"Umuntu omdala ushilo kodwa lomfana akalaleli beka manje 6%" (An older person said so, but this boy doesn't listen. Look, now he's on 6%.

South Africans comment on Masha and Malema's feud

@LeratoPillayZAR said:

"Next elections: 3%."

@MeladiInv responded:

"Respecting your elders does not mean surrendering your intellectual independence. Bring a sound argument, not a birth certificate. You have outsourced your thinking; that's why you say nonsense like this!"

@mr_lamola wrote:

"Why don't you update us about Mashaba? Why are you following someone who's not adding value?"

@Mocheku13 reacted:

"The old man point was not factual. He even lost the argument."

@MlunghisiT said:

"In as much as I adore your patriotism, it must be said that it has turned into an unhealthy obsession with the EFF. We may criticise EFF/JM; however, every time blacks are faced with acts of racism, exclusion, etc., EFF always confronts such social ills. Lest we forget."

@phestahiver replied:

"You are the only celebrity in South Africa who is not scared of lomfana, salute mei bhuta."

Tumisho Masha mocks Julius Malema over the EFF's decline. Image: EFF

Source: Twitter

Tumisho Masha lands new TV role, Mzansi vows to support actor and patriot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Tumisho Masha announced a new television role on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, exciting fans across South Africa.

The actor has been outspoken in his support for the March and March movement, which has further endeared him to his followers.

Peeps flooded his comments, pledging to subscribe to platforms just to watch his new project.

Source: Briefly News