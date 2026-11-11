The South African Weather Service warned that a prolonged heatwave will affect several provinces through Friday

North West, Free State, southern Gauteng, and the Northern Cape face the most intense heat, with extremely high fire danger conditions

SAWS urged residents to stay hydrated and exercise caution with open flames as veld fire risks soar

People are struggling with the intense temperatures as they try to shield themselves from direct sunlight. Images: Anadolu / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that a prolonged heatwave gripping parts of the country will persist through Friday, with several provinces bracing for dangerously hot conditions and elevated veld fire risks.

The heat will bear down most heavily on North West, the majority of the Free State (excluding its south-western areas), southern Gauteng, and the north-eastern regions of the Northern Cape. Alongside the scorching temperatures, SAWS flagged extremely high fire danger conditions across multiple provinces, driven by hot and dry weather that dramatically raises the threat of veld fires.

Provinces on high alert

Gauteng will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with a very high ultraviolet (UVB) sunburn index. North West and the Free State are forecast to be fine and hot to very hot, with clouds building over eastern sections in the afternoon. Limpopo will also see hot to very hot conditions, turning partly cloudy in the south-west later in the day, while Mpumalanga residents should expect widespread morning fog before temperatures climb through the day.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Northern Cape will begin with morning fog and cloudy coastal skies before turning hot to very hot inland, with strong coastal winds adding to the discomfort. The Western Cape will remain cool to warm along the extreme south-west and south coast but hot across the rest of the province. The Eastern Cape is forecast to be warm to hot, with the western interior reaching very hot temperatures. KwaZulu-Natal will see warm conditions throughout, with shifting coastal winds and an extreme UVB index.

Fire danger spreads across regions

Extremely high fire danger conditions are forecast for the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of North West and the Free State, the north-eastern Western Cape, the South-Western Bushveld in Limpopo, and several Eastern Cape municipalities, including Dr Beyers Naudé, Inxuba Yethemba, and Walter Sisulu.

SAWS did not issue any impact-based severe weather warnings for Wednesday, but residents across all affected areas are strongly urged to stay well hydrated, limit direct sun exposure during peak hours, and exercise extreme caution around open flames.

More on South Africa weather updates

Briefly News recently reported on severe thunderstorms in Johannesburg as emergency services kept a close watch on conditions.

recently reported on severe thunderstorms in Johannesburg as emergency services kept a close watch on conditions. Forecasters also flagged dangerous heat and fire danger warnings in several provinces earlier this week.

A heatwave advisory covered Gauteng, the North West and parts of the Free State, with health authorities urging vulnerable people to take care.

Source: Briefly News