President Cyril Ramaphosa raised the idea of a Johannesburg coalition without the Democratic Alliance

African National Congress insiders say Gauteng provincial leaders are not opposed to the idea

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the reports that the ANC could partner with others

Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly backed a coalition in Johannesburg without the DA, sparking varied reactions on social media. Image: izusek/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — President Cyril Ramaphosa has signalled to African National Congress leaders that the party should pursue coalition arrangements in Johannesburg that exclude the Democratic Alliance.

The Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa raised the matter during Monday's National Working Committee (NWC) session, where senior party figures who have long harboured reservations about aligning with the DA in Gauteng's major metros received the proposal positively.

The DA performed strongly in Gauteng, receiving the most votes in all three metros, but failing to secure the majority to govern any of them alone. The move to exclude the party is reportedly gaining traction ahead of the party's critical National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

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ANC eyes ActionSA as preferred partner

According to ANC insiders at Luthuli House, the Gauteng provincial leadership came before the NWC with a clear preference: partnering with ActionSA across all three metros, including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. The proposal reportedly received overwhelming endorsement from those present.

The DA emerged as the largest party in Johannesburg in the 2026 local government elections, securing approximately 34.8% of the vote, with the ANC trailing at 20.3% and ActionSA at 16.3%. Despite that result, ANC insiders suggest the preference for ActionSA reflects both ideological comfort and strategic calculation.

"Gauteng province made a proposal to work with ActionSA across all three metros, and there was an overwhelming endorsement. On Friday, the provincial leaders might set up a team and meet with ActionSA, depending on what comes out from the NEC. But ultimately, the decision will rest with national," one insider told the Sunday Times.

ActionSA already holds a track record of governing alongside the ANC in Tshwane, where the two parties formed part of a coalition from October 2024, with ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya serving as mayor.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users had mixed reactions to the development.

@makhanip warned:

"Partnering with ActionSA will be far more destructive for the ANC in the medium term. ANC and ActionSA can work harmoniously, but ActionSA will outshine them and further take their votes. ANC does not even have strong candidates for mayors, especially in Johannesburg."

@KobusDuToit90 suggested:

"The DA is right. The ANC is very weak. This GNU is the fall of the ANC. If Cyril and the ANC want a real GNU that's working for SA, he should start by appointing abo H.Mashaba as Minister of Home Affairs. Listen to the will of the people and stop being stubborn."

@CoolGuy19219 claimed:

"The president is waking up from his eight-year-long sleep."

@Time2Coach said:

"He's showing once again that he’s the biggest divider. Not a unifier for what's best for our people."

@GcugcwaM added:

"In public they talk like this, but in private they are negotiating with the DA."

@Cza74008351 claimed:

"He will not do that because he knows the DA protects him from Phala Phala."

@hlamza52 noted:

"This puts ActionSA in a good position as kingmakers. They can work with ANC and other smaller parties to form a government, or they can work with the DA and FF+. Ramaphosa is engaging in self-preservation as he has gauged the balance of power in the ANC. The majority don't like the DA.

DA begins coalition talks in Gauteng

Briefly News also reported that DA spokesperson Jan de Villiers confirmed that the party had begun coalition talks in Gauteng.

The DA emerged as the leading party in three major Gauteng metros but fell short of outright majorities in each.

ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance hold key swing votes that could determine who governs Gauteng's economic hubs.

Source: Briefly News