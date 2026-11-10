The NPA issued an official statement after media reports described IDAC investigator Dylan Perumal as being in a critical condition in the hospital

NPA national spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that senior NPA leadership personally contacted Perumal's family to verify the facts

Perumal's name had recently surfaced at the Madlanga Commission amid testimony involving alleged cartel leader Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

IDAC investigator Dylan Perumal is hospitalised. Image: Kobus Louw

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— State prosecutors have firmly rejected claims that anti-corruption operative Dylan Perumal tried to harm himself fatally, clarifying that medical issues caused his recent admission to care.

NPA representative Kaizer Kganyago issued a public statement refuting online and news outlet assertions regarding the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption official. Kganyago noted that top prosecutorial leadership made direct contact with relatives of the sick officer to verify his health status prior to addressing the press. Officials have requested that commentators refrain from sharing unbacked rumours while the investigator receives treatment.

Matlala describes transfer to Pretoria hotel

The health emergency coincides with testimony delivered before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. During those hearings, accused syndicate figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala recounted interactions involving Perumal and another anti-graft agent. Matlala alleged that the pair relocated him from Ebongweni maximum security facility in Kokstad to a luxury hotel in Pretoria instead of sending him directly to C-Max Prison.

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Witness names SAPS leaders in testimony

Matlala informed panel members that law enforcement agents explicitly framed his detention as a stepping stone to target higher-ranking SAPS leadership. The witness identified National Commissioner Fannie Masemola, provincial chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and Intelligence director Dumisani Khumalo as the true subjects of interest during those exchanges. Prosecutors continue to request restraint and accuracy regarding the investigator's ongoing clinical recovery.

The NPA confirmed Perumal's hospitalisation. Image: Kobus Louw

Source: Getty Images

Matlala denies paying Bernice Swarts

In another Madlanga Commission-related article, Briefly News reported on Matlala’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission, where he denied paying former deputy minister Bernice Swarts and disputed claims about a government lease.

The inquiry also heard that former deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya allegedly contacted Matlala’s wife to warn her against disclosing information. Matlala said he would seek a judicial review of the commission chair’s ruling on plea deal confidentiality.

Source: Briefly News