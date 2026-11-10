South Africa's official unemployment rate has risen in the third quarter of 2026, up from 33.6% in Q2

The number of employed persons rose by 101,000 to 16.8 million, but unemployed persons also increased

The rise in the unemployment rate sparked varied reactions on social media as some questioned the lack of opportunities

South Africa’s unemployment rate has risen, prompting varied reactions on social media. Image: Zero Creatives

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — South Africa's official unemployment rate edged up to 33.7% in the third quarter of 2026, according to Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), released on 10 November 2026.

The 0.1 percentage point increase from 33.6% recorded in Q2 2026 came despite a rise in employment. The number of employed persons grew by 101,000 to reach 16.8 million, while the number of unemployed persons simultaneously increased by 97,000 to 8.6 million.

The combined effect pushed the total labour force up by 198,000, or 0.8%, during the same period.

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Discouraged workers drive broader concerns

Beyond the headline figure, the data revealed a deteriorating picture among those who have stopped actively seeking work.

Discouraged job seekers rose by 70,000 to reach 3.7 million in Q3 2026, contributing to a net increase of 69,000 in the potential labour force, which now stands at 4.6 million.

South Africa's 33.7% official unemployment rate places the country among the highest on the continent. At its peak, the rate reached 35.3% in Q4 2021 during the lingering disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current figure, while below that record, marks a continuation of persistently high unemployment that has defined the country's labour market for years.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans responded to the data with frustration on social media.

Wayne Van Der Schyff-Smal questioned the methodology, writing:

"So that's based on active job seekers, so not the true unemployed bracket. The only way that goes down is every time government finds new ways to exclude more from the stats. No real improvement."

Kabelo Gaoagwe raised concerns about the months ahead, noting:

"In January, the class of Matric 2026 will join and increase the numbers by +400,000."

Cuban Moodley questioned the government's economic strategy:

"Why is this the case? Why are there no jobs? I believe the government is not doing enough to get the 'private sector' to invest in the economy."

Mashaba Rammutla offered a pointed observation:

"It's not about qualifications anymore. It's about who you know."

Malome Rethabile Mohlotse added:

"Didn't they say after foreigners leave unemployment will go down?"

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says it's not government's job to create jobs

Briefly News reported that Khumbudzo Ntshavheni discussed the government's role in dealing with the unemployment crisis.

The Minister in the Presidency noted how in some countries, like Germany, the country’s employment was not driven by the State.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on her stance, but many were not impressed by the minister's comments about the situation.

Source: Briefly News