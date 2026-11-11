South African comedian Rory Petzer voiced his full support for Tatjana Smith after she announced she would represent the Netherlands going forward

Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian, cited better support for her career as her reason for making the switch

South Africans online were divided, with some heartbroken and others saying the move made perfect sense given how the country treats its athletes

Rory backs Tatjana Smith. Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Rory Petzer: Comedian

Source: UGC

South African comedian Rory Petzer took to Facebook on 11 November 2026 to share his heartfelt reaction to Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands rather than South Africa.

In a selfie-style video, Petzer described the news as both the biggest and saddest story of the week, while making clear he stood firmly behind Smith's choice. Before confirming that Smith would now compete under the Dutch flag, he said:

"Literally our most decorated Olympian of all time of history, planet Earth and universe, moon and stars ever,"

Petzer pointed to a long-running financial dispute with Swimming South Africa as one reason the move made sense. He mentioned that the battle over prize money had dragged on, followed by another fight over the interest on that money. He also noted that South African swimmers are currently required to pay R55,000 each out of their own pockets to compete at the World Aquatics Championships in Beijing in December, an event he suspects will be Smith's debut for the Netherlands.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The contrast was not lost on him. He said:

"I'm also assuming she won't have to pay R55,000 to take part."

Despite his sadness, Petzer's message to Smith was one of gratitude and continued support.

"Tatjana, thank you for everything you've done for this country. We love you. We will continue to love you and scream and shout for you every single time you dive into that pool."

View the Facebook video below:

His comments follow Gayton McKenzie's public response to criticism surrounding Smith's switch, which sparked widespread debate across South Africa.

Mzansi weighs in on Tatjana's move

Reactions on the page from South Africans were mixed but largely sympathetic:

Thulani Bling Kiviet said:

"I don't understand why people are crashing out over this. This happens all over the world and across multiple sporting codes. Ultimately, it's a personal choice. Good for her, and I wish her all the best. Now let's move on."

Antonio Kenneth Mullins wrote:

"We have our priorities wrong in this 🇿🇦 country 🇿🇦. This is a tragedy on so many levels!"

Lorraine Williams commented:

"All because of G. McKenzie."

Carmen Jacobs said:

"100% Behind her decision."

More Briefly News stories on Tatjana Smith

Source: Briefly News