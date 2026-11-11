South African businessman Vusi Thembekwayo slammed sport authorities after Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith announced she would represent the Netherlands

Thembekwayo took to social media, calling for accountability from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Other public figures also publicly confronted Minister Gayton McKenzie over what many see as a pattern of neglecting elite SA athletes

Vusi Thembekwayo called out the DSAC after Tatjana Smith's decision. Images: Derek White/Getty Images, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images, Deepbluemedia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African venture capitalist and global speaker Vusi Thembekwayo has weighed in on one of the biggest sporting controversies to hit Mzansi in recent years, after four-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith announced she will switch her sporting nationality to the Netherlands.

Smith, South Africa's premier breaststroke swimmer and a beloved figure who won multiple Olympic gold and silver medals, made the bombshell announcement that sent shockwaves through the country's sports community. Her decision has put a harsh spotlight on how the nation treats its elite athletes.

Thembekwayo calls out sports administration

Thembekwayo did not hold back when he took to X on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, posting a sharp message aimed squarely at those responsible for managing the country's sporting talent.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Somebody should be fired for governing the sport so poorly that this happened," he wrote, in a pointed dig at the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture under Minister Gayton McKenzie.

The author and businessman's words tapped into a frustration that has been building publicly, with many South Africans questioning whether the country's sporting bodies are doing enough to hold onto its top performers.

Vusi Thembekwayo is demanding accountability following Tatjana Smith’s decision to switch her sporting nationality to the Netherlands. Images: Derek White/Getty Images, Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

R55,000 bill and a pattern of neglect

Adding fuel to the fire, Swimming SA had recently come under scrutiny after reportedly asking athletes to personally cover a R55,000 bill for flights and accommodation, a development that raised serious questions about the federation's financial support structures.

Smith's departure is widely regarded as one of the most significant athlete exits in South African sports history, and her move has reignited debate around funding shortfalls, infrastructure gaps, and tension between national federations and the athletes they represent.

Media personality Bonang Matheba, known for holding leaders publicly accountable, also turned up the heat on Minister McKenzie, demanding answers on why elite South African athletes are repeatedly left without adequate institutional support.

Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands marks a painful moment for a nation that celebrated her achievements on the world stage, and many are now asking whether urgent reforms are needed before more sporting talent looks elsewhere.

See Vusi Thembekwayo's message below.

Gayton McKenzie responds to critics after Tatjana Smith backlash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Gayton McKenzie's response to the backlash following Tatjana Smith's decision to switch her swimming allegiance to the Netherlands.

The Sports Minister responded directly to critics who questioned his department's priorities and its support for South African athletes.

Source: Briefly News