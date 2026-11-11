The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has explained why the government does not cover all expenses incurred by sporting federations

Gayton McKenzie pointed to SA Rugby's funding model when defending the independence of national sporting bodies

The department acknowledged problems at Swimming South Africa and outlined the reforms being monitored with World Aquatics

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has explained the government's role in funding national sporting federations following Olympic champion Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, the department addressed questions about its financial support for athletes and sporting organisations.

The department clarified that national sporting federations have their own boards and answer to their respective international governing bodies. While government provides financial assistance through grants, it does not manage the organisations or cover all their operational costs.

"The Department does not run federations, and it cannot take on all of their costs," the statement explained.

To illustrate its position, the department pointed to SA Rugby, noting that the organisation does not depend on government to finance the Springboks' overseas campaigns.

It argued that SA Rugby independently raises the substantial funding required to operate the sport, adding that this was the standard other sporting federations should aspire to.

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The explanation also comes after McKenzie faced questions from South Africans about the financial challenges experienced by athletes representing the country.

Responding to criticism on X, the minister previously maintained that all federations receive government grants running into millions of rand.

He also pointed to instances where his department had stepped in to assist sporting codes such as hockey and chess.

Department acknowledges problems at Swimming South Africa

While defending the funding model, the department acknowledged the problems facing Swimming South Africa (SSA).

It said it was aware of concerns raised by athletes and that the federation's challenges were being addressed through an ongoing reform process.

The department added that the process involved oversight from World Aquatics, the international governing body for swimming, and that it would continue monitoring developments.

Smith's departure has brought renewed attention to the federation's administration, particularly following her dispute over prize money from the 2023 World Championships.

Her legal representatives previously alleged that SSA withheld $35,000 in prize money for more than a year following a dispute involving competition kit.

Take a loot at the statement in the post below on X.

McKenzie responds to criticism following Tatjana's decision

According to the statement, the Olympic champion had informed the minister of her decision before making it public.

McKenzie thanked her for informing him and wished her well, while expressing disappointment that her personal decision had been used to attack him politically.

"Tatjana's choice belongs to her and it should not be turned into a political weapon," the statement read.

The department also highlighted that Smith had been honoured twice at the South African Sport Awards, including receiving prize money. McKenzie acknowledged the significance of her achievements, saying nothing could erase what she had accomplished for South Africa.

"We now have to share her with the Netherlands, but I have no doubt that her love for South Africa is as strong as ever," he said.

Smith is expected to make her Netherlands debut at the World Short Course Championships in December as she works towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Source: Briefly News