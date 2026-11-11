A woman was found dead inside a cabin on the MSC Seascape after the ship departed Galveston, Texas, for a week-long Caribbean cruise

The ship was ordered to turn around hours into the voyage, with passengers stuck on board as heavy law enforcement activity was reported at port

TikToker @gias.crimetalk shared a true crime breakdown of the incident, with viewers stunned — including some who said they were on the ship

A crime scene on the left and a true crime commentator on the right. Images: Anadolu / Contributor/Getty and @gias.crimetalk/TikTok

Source: UGC

A Texas man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in their shared cabin aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship, just hours after it left port.

The ship departed Galveston, Texas, on Sunday for a seven-day voyage heading to Mexico and Honduras. Hours into the trip, crew members reported a guest incident to authorities, and the captain was ordered to turn the ship around. By Monday morning, the MSC Seascape was back at the Galveston dock, surrounded by federal law enforcement.

Witnesses reported seeing officers remove crime scene bags from the vessel and take away several individuals in handcuffs.

What happened aboard the MSC Seascape

According to a criminal complaint signed by an FBI maritime task force officer, a 48-year-old allegedly struck his wife inside their cabin following a verbal argument that began at an on-board restaurant. Watford reportedly told investigators that he "snapped."

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The crime came to light when a housekeeper arrived to deliver towels and found the woman lying motionless on the cabin floor.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office recovered the victim's body. The man in question was booked into Galveston County Jail on a federal hold. The case is being prosecuted in federal court due to jurisdiction over crimes committed aboard US vessels in international waters. After cooperating with law enforcement, the MSC Seascape later resumed its itinerary.

TikToker @gias.crimetalk broke down the incident in a video posted on 10 November 2026, which drew comments from people shocked by the news.

Watch the true crime breakdown here:

Viewers react to the cruise ship incident

People in the comments section on Gia's TikTok page were shaken, with some revealing personal connections to the voyage:

@Haley Stewart wrote:

"My parents are on this ship."

@Cowboys4Life | SAHD said:

"I'm currently on this ship."

@Erica Camille shared:

"I was supposed to be on that ship. My birthday cruise. Changed my itinerary a couple of months ago to take a girls' trip 😳"

@The Gleasons noted:

"We go in December on this ship, and the room number we saw on the news that it occurred is literally one of our rooms 😭"

@Virginia Lancaster said:

"You can't pay me enough to take a cruise. Hell naw."

@Caroline wrote:

"I bet they thought they were in international waters and could get away with it 🙄"

@Brucie-B 🤪 added:

"Still not going to stop me from cruising. It's not hard to mind your business and enjoy yourself 😅😂"

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Source: Briefly News