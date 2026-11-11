Stuart Scharnick's legal representative withdrew from his firearms case at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on 11 November 2026

The businessman, who was granted R5,000 bail in September 2026, now faces the charges without professional legal counsel

Scharnick is facing multiple violations under the Firearms Control Act following his arrest earlier this year

Stuart Scharnick's lawyer has withdrawn from his firearms case. Image: @LokuhleFM

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Stuart James Scharnick will represent himself in the Randburg Magistrate's Court after his lawyer withdrew from his firearms case on 11 November 2026.

Scharnick confirmed that he would proceed without legal representation for the time being, leaving him to navigate the court proceedings on his own, journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis reported on X.

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Scharnick's firearms charges

The Richards Bay businessman is facing several charges under the Firearms Control Act. These include failing to notify the Central Firearms Registry of a change in his residential address after moving from Douglasdale, improperly storing a firearm that was not kept in a legally prescribed safe, and allegedly allowing an unauthorised individual to handle or access one of his weapons.

Scharnick was granted R5,000 bail in September 2026 following his arrest on these charges.

The court appearance is separate from an earlier arrest in August 2026, when Scharnick was detained on the sidelines of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry following an intimidation complaint laid by a reporter.

That matter is distinct from the firearms violations currently before the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Public reacts to lawyer's withdrawal

The development drew commentary on social media.

@samethotty wrote:

"Stuart and his beautiful chest have a problem. He thinks he's too smart; he has that I'm smarter than everyone in the room energy."

@kentrel94705498 said:

"I even forgot about him. The State should deal with him."

@WatuJayP offered a more measured view:

"Quite a few reasons for a legal representative to withdraw from representing an accused, and we must respect that."

@TsipaA credited another figure for the broader scrutiny:

"All thanks go to General Mkhwanazi for opening the can of worms."

@MzansiFeelings commented:

"No more money flowing amongst the comrades."

Scharnick's criminal records deleted from the system

Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal Police provided more details about the criminal cases against Scharnick.

Major General Anthony Gopaul noted how Scharnick's criminal records were deleted from the police system's front end.

The records were still retrievable from the system’s back end, which allowed investigators to uncover the incident.

Source: Briefly News