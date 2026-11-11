Usher and Chris Brown's SoFi Stadium concert in Inglewood, scheduled for 16 November, was cancelled after a heated backstage row

The argument reportedly broke out during their Atlanta show when the two clashed over whether to delay the performance for latecomers

Fans were notified of a refund, though it remains unclear if the feud is the sole reason for the cancellation

Usher and Chris Brown's LA concert got cancelled after their backstage feud. Image: Paras Griffin/Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The joint tour between R&B heavyweights Usher and Chris Brown has hit a serious snag, with their Los Angeles concert cancelled just days before it was set to take place, following an explosive backstage clash.

TMZ reported exclusively that the duo's SoFi Stadium show in Inglewood, initially set for Monday, 16 November 2026, has been pulled. A screenshot from a Ticketmaster account the outlet obtained showed the event marked "CANCELLED," with ticket holders notified that refunds are on the way.

What started the Usher and Chris Brown fight?

The drama traces back to their Atlanta concert last week, where things boiled over behind the scenes. According to TMZ, Usher wanted to start the show on schedule, while Chris Brown pushed to delay the start to give fans stuck in traffic a chance to get into the venue. The standoff reportedly pushed the entire concert back by nearly three hours, leaving an already restless crowd waiting even longer.

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It is not yet confirmed whether the LA cancellation is directly tied to that falling-out or if other factors contributed to the decision.

Despite the tension, the pair are still listed to perform together in Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday night, with another SoFi Stadium date on 15 November still on the books at the time of writing.

Neither Usher nor Chris Brown had publicly addressed the cancellation at the time TMZ broke the story.

Fans and netizens react

The cancellation sent social media into a tailspin, with many questioning whether the two should have teamed up at all.

@ishcontent wrote:

"It's time for us to be honest about Chris Brown. This man doesn't get along with anyone!"

@TheVILLAINMag posted:

"When Usher said 'Welcome to MY show'.. it was OVER.. just refund them people's money and call it a day.."

@ourhermitage had little sympathy:

"The tour went longer than I expected. Chris Brown belongs in jail and not out here with normal people."

@yaboyricha admitted they saw it coming:

"Not surprised. I was shocked this tour even happened to begin with because they were beefing at the party with Teyana a few years back. Honestly, Chris could've done this thing alone. That's who everyone really wants to see."

@BlueFriday111 predicted what comes next:

"I see how this is going to play out. Usher is going to claim Chris was terrible to work with, etc when Chris Brown is the whole reason the tour is selling in the first place. The people went to see Chris, not Usher."

Jay-Z billed for Superbowl

In a previous report from Briefly News, the NFL officially announced on social media that Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show.

Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, has produced the halftime show since 2019, but this marks his first time performing at the event.

Source: Briefly News