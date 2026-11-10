Amapiano pioneer DJ Stokie has been confirmed for the AmapianoDMV showcase at Echostage in Washington, D.C.

The 3,000-capacity venue will host the star-studded event on Saturday, 13 February 2027, starting at 22:00

Stokie joins a heavyweight line-up including MaWhoo, Njelic, Murumba Pitch, and digital entertainer Peanuts

South Africans celebrated DJ Stokie's latest achievement as he prepared to take his sound to an American audience. Image: DJ Stokie

Source: Facebook

Soweto's own DJ Stokie is taking his amapiano sound across the Atlantic, having been confirmed as part of the AmapianoDMV line-up at Echostage in Washington, D.C. The booking cements his place among the genre's global ambassadors and signals yet another international milestone for South African electronic music.

Stokie has spent years at the heart of the amapiano movement, shaping its signature blend of deep grooves and rich melodies through hits like Amainternational, Superman, Ipiano Esoweto, Awukhuzeki, and Soke Sbone. His catalogue carries multiple multi-platinum and gold certifications, and he has picked up a Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Award for Best DJ, with further nominations at the South African Amapiano Awards, SAMAs, and Metro FM Awards.

The Echostage showcase

The event is set for Saturday, 13 February 2027, with doors opening at 22:00. Echostage, Washington, D.C.'s premier club venue, holds up to 3,000 people and has long been regarded as one of the most prestigious spots on the North American circuit.

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Stokie shares the bill with an impressive cross-section of Mzansi talent. KwaZulu-Natal vocalist MaWhoo, whose anthem Bengicela has racked up over 100 million views, brings her signature sound that spans amapiano, Maskandi, and 3 Step. Njelic, widely regarded as one of the genre's founding voices, adds soulful depth with platinum records like Ebumnandini and Messiah to his name. Nelspruit-born singer and producer Murumba Pitch rounds out the vocalists with his genre-blending style, drawing from Afro house, Afrobeats, hip-hop, and R&B on hits such as Hamba Juba and Esangwen.

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Peanuts hosts a live stream from the venue

Rounding out the roster is digital entertainer Peanuts, born Lulutho Sinxoto, who commands over 4.1 million TikTok followers and more than 40,000 subscribers on Kick. He will be hosting a special live stream directly from the event, bringing the Washington, D.C. experience to South African fans who cannot make the trip.

AmapianoDMV has quickly grown into one of North America's most prominent platforms for African electronic music, drawing consistent crowds and building commercial momentum for Mzansi artists abroad. Industry bodies such as the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) and the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) have pointed to North American touring as a key revenue and visibility driver for the continent's musicians.

For Stokie specifically, performing at Echostage represents the kind of international recognition that his years of groundwork in the genre have long deserved.

DJ Stokie showcased his kitchen

South African musician DJ Stokie posted a TikTok video showing off his lavish kitchen at his newly built home.

The video, which has been circulating online, shows his beautifully fitted kitchen, which has nothing but Smeg appliances.

Source: Briefly News