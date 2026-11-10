The rugby community mourned the passing of Daryl Lilley, known as 'Flaza', who represented Taranaki, the Crusaders and the Hurricanes

Lilley made 84 appearances for Taranaki and was the union's second-highest points scorer behind former All Black Kieran Crowley

New Plymouth Old Boys' Rugby Club and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association both paid tribute to his legacy on and off the field

The rugby world is mourning the loss of Daryl Lilley, a former Taranaki, Crusaders and Hurricanes outside back who passed away at the age of 52.

New Plymouth Old Boys' Rugby Club announced his death in a social media tribute, fondly remembering Lilley, who was widely known by the nickname "Flaza", as a fierce competitor and a person of strong character away from the game. The club offered its condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

The New Zealand Rugby Players Association also issued a tribute, describing Lilley as a proud Taranaki man and extending its thoughts to his whānau, former teammates and the wider rugby community.

Lilley's Career Spanned a Decade of Provincial and Super Rugby

A product of New Plymouth Boys' High School, Lilley went on to compile 84 appearances for Taranaki between 1993 and 2003, a record that placed him second on the union's all-time points-scoring list, behind former All Blacks player Kieran Crowley.

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After representing Canterbury at provincial level, Lilley was part of the Crusaders squad from 1997 to 1999, playing 29 matches for the franchise. He later joined the Hurricanes, making 26 appearances between 2000 and 2002.

Among the highlights of his career was a standout contribution to the Crusaders' 1998 Super 12 championship campaign. He scored a decisive try in their 36-32 semifinal win over the Sharks at Lancaster Park, with the team going on to defeat the Blues in the final to claim the title. The Crusaders acknowledged him as Crusader number 36 and paid tribute to his contribution to the franchise's history.

Coaching Career Left a Lasting Mark on Taranaki Rugby

Lilley's involvement in the sport did not end when he retired from playing. He went on to coach at New Plymouth Old Boys, Southern and Tukapa clubs, and also served as director of rugby at New Plymouth Boys' High School, nurturing the next generation of players in the region.

Taranaki Rugby recognised his continued contribution to the local rugby community, extending its condolences to his whānau, friends and all those connected to rugby in the province.

Source: Briefly News