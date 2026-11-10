Yung Miami is set to perform live in Pretoria at Ndlala Grandeur Season 1 on 19 December 2026

The American rapper joins a growing international lineup that includes Tamar Braxton, Eric Benét, and DVSN

The luxury R&B concert series, organised by Thami Ndlala, runs from 16 to 20 December 2026

Yung Miami is heading to Mzansi. Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Pretoria is about to get a serious dose of international star power. Yung Miami has been announced as one of the performers at Ndlala Grandeur Season 1, the luxury R&B concert series coming to Ndlala Arena on 19 December 2026, with the event running across five nights from 16 to 20 December.

The announcement was made on 9 November 2026 via the Ndlala Arena Instagram page, run by businessman Thami Ndlala, who is also the husband of media personality Lerato Kganyago. The post featured a flyer confirming the City Girls rapper's live performance, with tickets available through the Ndlala Arena website.

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brown, rose to fame as one half of the Miami-based rap duo City Girls alongside JT. The former duo became known for their bold, unapologetic sound and chart-topping hits before the two artists began pursuing solo careers.

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Yung Miami joins a star-studded lineup

Her booking adds to what is shaping up to be an impressive international roster for the event. Ndlala Grandeur Season 1 has already confirmed R&B legend Eric Benét, Canadian musical duo DVSN, singers Tamar Braxton, Chanté Moore, Nicole Murphy, and Jac Ross, as well as Beauty in Black cast members Ricco Ross and Crystal Stewart.

The event is backed by several of Thami Ndlala's ventures, including Ndlala City, Ndlalayesizwe Real Estate, and Ndlala Mall. A local lineup for the series has not yet been announced, leaving room for further surprises ahead of the December dates.

For fans in Pretoria, the five-night concert series is positioning itself as one of the standout entertainment events of the festive season.

Thami Ndlala in USA

In a previous report from Briefly News, popular entrepreneur Thami Ndlala was recently seen with American actress Taylor Polidore

A video of Ndlala with the Beauty in Black star was shared on social media on Saturday, 10 October 2026

Source: Briefly News