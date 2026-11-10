Malcolm Marx has responded to growing criticism of the Springboks' rolling maul after their dominant 66-7 victory over Italy

The world-class hooker has explained why South Africa's success from the set-piece involves considerably more work than many people realise

With France awaiting the Boks in Paris, Marx has also addressed the pressure surrounding their latest international challenge

Malcolm Marx defends the Springboks' rolling maul after criticism following their 66-7 victory over Italy. Image: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby star Malcolm Marx has defended the Springboks' reliance on their rolling maul after their set-piece dominance attracted criticism following their emphatic victory over Italy. The world-class hooker believes the tries scored from mauls reflect the forwards' collective effort rather than an easy opportunity for the player carrying the ball over the line.

The debate has intensified ahead of South Africa's Nations Championship encounter against France in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2026.

Malcolm Marx explains the hard work behind Springbok maul dominance

Marx scored twice against Italy on Saturday, 7 November, as South Africa registered a convincing 66-7 victory in Turin. The result continued the Springboks' unbeaten run in the competition.

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However, their effectiveness from rolling mauls has prompted questions about whether the attacking weapon has become too difficult for defending teams to stop. Former England hooker Brian Moore was among those who questioned how easily teams are scoring from the set-piece.

Speaking ahead of the France encounter, Marx explained that the credit should extend well beyond the player who eventually grounds the ball.

“The guys that set the maul in the front, they do most of the work, and the guys behind them,” Marx said on Tuesday, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

“I’m just the one at the back that pops up with the ball.”

Malcolm Marx responds to rolling maul criticism

The 32-year-old was keen to emphasise that scoring from a driving maul requires considerable work from the entire pack.

“It’s not just me falling over the line at the end. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it before we get over the line,” he explained.

Marx also addressed suggestions that rugby's laws should be changed to make defending mauls easier.

“And with regards to the laws … We can’t try and change things in our favour. The quicker we can adapt to it, the better it will be.”

His comments come after South Africa scored nine tries against Italy, with Marx crossing twice. The victory underlined the importance of the forwards in Rassie Erasmus' attacking system.

Springboks prepare for France showdown in Paris

Marx also discussed the challenge awaiting South Africa at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November. France will be looking to respond after their disappointment at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, when the Springboks eliminated them in the quarter-finals.

“They obviously felt that they should have been in the final,” Marx said.

“It does leave a bit of a scar.”

He added that South Africa could only concentrate on its own preparation and approach.

Malcolm Marx discusses Bulls return and expectations

The hooker also confirmed that his move to the Bulls next season would bring him back to South Africa after seven years in Japan. He said spending more time with his family was the main motivation.

Marx also played down the pressure associated with being the reigning World Rugby Player of the Year.

“It doesn’t matter what you’ve won or achieved. It [also] doesn’t add extra pressure because I know that was last year, and this weekend we’ve got another big challenge.”

South Africa will now turn its attention to France, with their powerful forward pack expected to remain an important part of their approach.

Malcolm Marx reveals schoolboy decision that shaped his Springbok career

Briefly News previously reported that Malcolm Marx reflected on a career-changing decision during his schoolboy rugby days at King Edward VII School in Johannesburg.

The Springbok hooker credited former national coach Heyneke Meyer with helping him consider a different position.

Source: Briefly News