France's painful 2023 Rugby World Cup exit is back in the spotlight as the Springboks prepare for another high-stakes battle in Paris

Malcolm Marx has explained why the narrow quarter-final defeat could still carry emotional significance for the French ahead of Friday's showdown

Felix Jones has addressed the lingering rivalry and why the Springboks are expecting another demanding encounter against their familiar opponents

Malcolm Marx expects France to bring a different tactical approach to the contest in Paris. Image: John Dickson / Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks are expecting a fierce encounter against France on Friday, with the memory of their dramatic 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final victory adding another dimension to the Nations Championship showdown in Paris.

South Africa famously defeated the tournament hosts 29-28 at the Stade de France on 15 October 2023. The result ended France's hopes of winning their first World Cup on home soil.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx believes that disappointment could still influence the French side. Speaking on Tuesday, 10 November, Marx acknowledged the significance of that result and France's belief that they had been good enough to reach the final.

"I speak on behalf of myself, but we've had a few narrow wins against them, and in 2023 they obviously felt they should have been in the World Cup final, which does leave a bit of a scar," Marx said, according to SA Rugby.

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Felix Jones acknowledges lingering revenge factor

Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones believes the significance of the 2023 encounter has not disappeared.

"To be honest with you, I would imagine it's still there," Jones said.

"It was such a significant game that I don't think it goes away easily. A lot of that niggle is on the field, and it comes back to the intensity. But most of it stops there."

Jones also highlighted the mutual respect between the coaching camps, including France head coach Fabien Galthié and the Springbok management.

Springboks prepare for another tactical battle

Jones expects France to bring attacking kicks and tactical unpredictability, having used those approaches to challenge South Africa previously. Meanwhile, Marx insists that past achievements will not guarantee another victory.

The Springboks face France on Friday, 13 November, at 22:10 South African time. SuperSport will broadcast the match live.

With the 2023 quarter-final still fresh in the rivalry's history, both teams will have plenty of motivation heading into another meeting in Paris.

Malcolm Marx defended the Springboks' rolling maul after criticism following their 66-7 victory over Italy. Image: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malcolm Marx speaks out on Springboks' rolling maul

Briefly News previously reported that Malcolm Marx defended the Springboks' rolling maul following criticism of their dominant performance against Italy.

The hooker explained why South Africa's success from the set-piece involves far more work than many spectators might realise.

Source: Briefly News