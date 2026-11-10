USM Alger defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in Pretoria to lift the CAF Super Cup for the second time

The Algerian side walked away with $500,000 in prize money, while Sundowns collected $250,000 as runners-up

The result deepened concerns over Sundowns' continental form after they were eliminated from the CAF Champions League qualifying rounds

USM Alger claimed the 2025 CAF Super Cup on South African soil, defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 at a match held in Pretoria to deny the hosts another piece of continental silverware.

Goals from Zakaria Draoui, Saadi Radouani and Ahmed Khaldi sealed a commanding victory for the Algerian side, handing them their second CAF Super Cup title following their earlier triumph in 2023. The result also earned USM Alger $500,000 (approximately R8.2 million) in prize money. Sundowns, despite the defeat, still received $250,000 (approximately R4 million) as runners-up.

USM Alger's Continued Rise in African Football

The victory reinforces the Algerian club's growing stature on the continent. Their Super Cup success follows a CAF Confederation Cup triumph over Zamalek, which they secured via penalty shootout after a tightly contested final.

The North African outfit are fast becoming one of the most formidable clubs in African club football.

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Sundowns' Continental Struggles Laid Bare

For Mamelodi Sundowns, the defeat added to what has been a difficult continental campaign. The Brazilians were eliminated from the 2026/27 CAF Champions League in the qualifying stages by Angola's Wiliete SC, meaning the reigning Champions League holders will not get the chance to defend their title.

The financial implications of that early exit are significant. CAF's prize structure rewards tournament winners with $6,000,000 (approximately R98 million), with runners-up receiving $2,000,000 (approximately R32 million). Semi-finalists take home $1,200,000 (approximately R19 million), quarter-finalists earn $900,000 (approximately R14 million), and clubs finishing third or fourth in the group stage pocket $700,000 (approximately R11 million).

By failing to advance beyond the qualifying rounds, Sundowns forfeited access to any portion of that pool, making their Super Cup runners-up payment of R4 million a comparatively modest return from continental competition this season.

Source: Briefly News