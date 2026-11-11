The ANC Greater Johannesburg Region confirmed it wrote to Thuthukile Zuma in October 2026 over alleged failure to fulfil her REC duties

The party accused Zuma of criticising ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on social media in violation of the party's protocols

Zuma resigned from the REC before the deadline, rejecting the allegations and accusing regional leadership of suppressing dissent

ANC had detailed allegations against Thuthukile Zuma. Images: Thuthukile Zuma/ Facebook and Marvin Adams

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - The ANC Greater Johannesburg Region has broken its silence on why it moved to discipline Thuthukile Zuma, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, ahead of her resignation from its Regional Executive Committee.

The region said it wrote to Zuma on 15 October 2026, asking her to explain why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against her. She was given seven days to respond, but after requesting more time, the ANC granted multiple extensions, pushing the final deadline to 20 November 2026.

ANC accuses Zuma of skipping regional meetings

According to the regional leadership, Zuma had been absent from most REC meetings since her election to the structure. The party listed several specific concerns, including her attendance at regional election meetings, her participation in assigned subcommittees, her Zone 3 deployment duties and her involvement in campaign activities.

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The region also accused her of breaching ANC social media protocols by using her X account to publicly criticise secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Zuma's resignation letter arrived on 10 November 2026, before she had submitted her formal representations. The ANC said it would still consider the concerns she raised in that letter alongside the matters already communicated to her, guided by the ANC Constitution and its internal procedures. The region also reminded members that holding elected office carried obligations, including accountability and active participation.

See statement posted on X here:

Zuma hits back at the ANC's version of events

Zuma did not go quietly. In her resignation letter, she disputed the allegations and challenged the ANC to identify a specific constitutional provision that made her conduct amount to misconduct.

On the criticism of Mbalula, she said her remarks were a direct response to what she believed was his misconduct during the party's candidate list submission process ahead of the local government elections.

She also turned the spotlight on the regional leadership itself, accusing it of running disorganised meetings, silencing members by muting them during Zoom sessions and removing people from its WhatsApp group.

Zuma additionally raised concerns about how the organisation had treated her family, referring to her father and former minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. She was clear that her departure from the REC was not a concession of guilt.

Zuma sounds off on illegal immigration

Previously, Briefly News reported that Thuthukile Zuma triggered widespread debate online after posting a strongly worded statement on immigration, poverty, and inequality in South Africa, comments that quickly spread across social media. She said that she rejected the concept of “illegal Africans” on the continent, arguing that people may be undocumented but should not be labelled as illegal.

Source: Briefly News