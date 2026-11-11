Tatjana Smith received support on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, from South African media personalities when she opted to quit the SA national team

The fan-favourite swimmer made headlines this week when she switched her international sporting allegiance to the Netherlands

South Africans slammed Swimming South Africa this week following the Olympian's decision

Anele Mdoda and more SA stars support Tatjana Smith's decision to swim for the Netherlands. Images: PhilMphela and SouthAfricanDaily

Source: Twitter

South African media personalities such as Maps Maponyane, Rachel Kolisi and Anele Mdoda commented on Tatjana Smith's move to represent the Netherlands following her ongoing legal dispute over R570,000 in prize money.

Swimming South Africa received criticism this week when it was revealed that it is demanding R55 000 from its athletes to compete at the Beijing World Championships.

Smith revealed on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, that she will be swimming for the Netherlands at the Beijing World Championships.

Entertainment channel @SouthAfricanDaily confirmed on its X account that Smith, who holds dual citizenship, will represent the Netherlands in swimming.

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South African celebs' reactions

Maps Maponyane said:

"It’s heartbreaking knowing just how much SA means to you, but it’s definitely what is best for you! Keep flying high! We’re behind you all the way!"

Sade Gilberti replied:

"We will always back you! 🫶🏽 You deserved better! Netherlands are lucky to have you ❤️."

Bryan Habana responded:

"Onwards and upwards @tatjanaschoen 👏👏👏."

Anele Mdoda reacted:

"Sisi. Start with yourself😍."

Actress Masasa Mbangeni wrote:

"Thank you for representing our country so brilliantly! I’m so sorry we failed you; I’m so sorry you didn’t get the support you needed! You made me so proud to be South African and I am eternally grateful! Go well Tatjana! The Netherlands is so blessed to have you. Enkosi Sisi!"

Anele Mdoda and More SA Stars Support Tatjana Smith's Decision to Swim for the Netherlands

Source: Getty Images

Tatjana Smith breaks silence on swimming SA concerns after comeback win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Tatjana Smith returned from retirement to win gold at the SA Short Course Championships, qualifying for the World Short Course Championships in Beijing.

Smith spoke out about an ongoing legal dispute over R570,000 in prize money withheld by Swimming South Africa after the 2023 World Championships.

Smith revealed she launched a foundation to protect swimmers from what she described as a culture of fear and intimidation.

Source: Briefly News