Gayton McKenzie has defended government funding for sporting federations following Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands

The Sports Minister responded directly to critics who questioned his department's priorities and its support for South African athletes

South Africans challenged his explanation, with several raising questions about government spending on FIFA World Cup travel

Gayton McKenzie has responded to criticism after Olympic swimming champion Tatjana Smith announced her decision to represent the Netherlands. Image: Rodger Bosch, Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his department after Olympic swimming champion Tatjana Smith's decision to switch allegiance to the Netherlands sparked criticism from South Africans.

McKenzie responded to questions about government support for athletes on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, insisting that sporting federations already receive millions of rand in grants.

Gayton McKenzie responds to criticism over Tatjana Smith

The debate intensified after Tumi Sole, a South African attorney and social activist, questioned the situation, writing:

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"If this was soccer, none of this would be happening."

He then asked:

"What’s going on @GaytonMcK ?"

Responding directly to Sole, McKenzie explained how sporting federations receive financial assistance.

McKenzie wrote:

"Government gives all federations a grant running into millions, Government does not pay for travel of athletes, we occasionally step in like we did with Chess & Hockey, this is the result of very bad leaders running some of the Federations. I am meeting them this week. Soccer ?"

In another exchange, sports platform Cash N Sport (@CashNSport) discussed Smith's decision and the administration of South African sport. The account wrote:

"SA Sport has a governance crisis and unfortunately, Tatjana won't be the last"

McKenzie responded:

"Thank you, we stepped in when Hockey needed money; we stepped in when Chess SA needed assistance; all Federations get a grant from government; you might dislike me, but don’t apportion blame based on your feelings; read up and understand before you come for me."

South Africans react to Gayton McKenzie's explanation

McKenzie's responses attracted criticism, with several users questioning the government's spending priorities.

@sanelexaba_ wrote:

"When you gave hockey R3m, you said representing SA should 'never be a personal financial burden.' Now swimmers must find R55k or lose their spots."

@BowAbongile asked:

"But you paid for influencers to attend the WC?"

@craig_alcock questioned:

"Travel of ministers is more important than travel of athletes? Should be the other way around, I would guess"

@ndaba159 wrote:

"But you paid for influencers to go to WC?"

AkhileDlamini (@NkosiAkhil50291) argued:

"You are not taking accountability but shifting the blame to the government."

@somadoda_n questioned why the minister could arrange World Cup travel for fans but could not intervene to support an Olympic champion. Another user, @Bbadumtss, asked:

"Why don't you set structures so that you don't have to 'step in'?"

@JohannBiermann1 wrote:

"You are failing the sportsmen and women of the country."

@BoknRoll added:

"Tweet says SA sport has a governance crisis and the Minister of Sport says Thank you."

Tatjana Smith's Netherlands switch raises sports funding questions

Smith's decision has brought renewed attention to the financial challenges facing South African athletes.

The Olympic champion, who has both South African and Dutch citizenship, is preparing to return to competitive swimming with the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, McKenzie has indicated that he will meet with sporting federations this week, as questions continue over funding responsibilities and support for athletes representing South Africa.

Rachel Kolisi shares emotional reaction to Tatjana Smith

Briefly News previously reported that Tatjana Smith's latest career announcement had attracted considerable attention, with reactions coming from different corners of South African public life.

Her sister-in-law, Rachel Kolisi, was among those who weighed in, sharing a reaction on Instagram that caught the attention of followers.

Source: Briefly News