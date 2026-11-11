Athletics Kenya confirmed the passing of former Olympian David Chelule on Monday, 9 November 2026

Chelule represented Kenya at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, competing in one of the Games' most gruelling events

Fellow athletes, former classmates and supporters have shared tributes honouring his contribution to Kenyan distance running

Kenyan athletics is mourning the loss of former Olympian David Chelule, who passed away on 6 November 2026 at the age of 49.

Athletics Kenya announced his death on Monday, 9 November, extending its condolences to his family, friends and the broader athletics community.

Born on 7 July 1977, Chelule established himself as a competitive force in middle- and long-distance running during the late 1990s, participating in events ranging from the 5,000m and 10,000m to the half marathon.

Chelule's defining moment at Sydney 2000

The pinnacle of Chelule's career came when he represented Kenya at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, lining up in the men's 5,000m against some of the world's best distance runners. He finished fifth in the event, narrowly missing the podium in one of the most competitive races at those Games.

Athletics Kenya acknowledged that his dedication and talent earned him a permanent place in the country's sporting history, and that his legacy would endure among fellow competitors, coaches and the wider running community.

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Tributes from fellow athletes and friends

News of Chelule's passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from those who knew him personally and followed his career on the international stage.

Former classmate Samuel Cheruiyot expressed sadness at the loss, recalling their time together and offering his sympathies to those closest to the athlete.

Joseph Ngure shared a memory of watching Chelule compete at the 1996 World Cross Country Championships in Stellenbosch, South Africa, recalling the moment the Kenyan runner crossed the finish line.

Edwin Kiptugen, Jairus Ngeno and Shadrack Lagat also shared messages of sympathy, with Lagat extending his condolences specifically to Chelule's family and the wider athletics fraternity.

Athletics Kenya offered prayers for strength, comfort and courage for all those affected by the loss, recognising the significant role Chelule played both as an international competitor and as a member of the running community beyond the track.

His fifth-place finish at the Sydney Olympics and his years of international competition remain central to Kenya's enduring reputation as one of the world's foremost nations in distance running.

Source: Briefly News