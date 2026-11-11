The young jockey's family has shared an emotional statement following her tragic death in hospital

Neale's lifelong passion for horses began before she could even walk, according to her loved ones

Her family's announcement includes a decision that has brought some comfort amid their devastating loss

Australian apprentice jockey Izzy Neale has died aged 22 following a devastating fall during a race. Image: Jeremy Ng

Source: Getty Images

A 22-year-old Australian apprentice jockey has died following a horrific fall during a horse race in New South Wales. Izzy Neale succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, two days after the incident at Warren racecourse. Her grieving family confirmed her death in an emotional statement, revealing that she had been surrounded by loved ones during her final moments.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Australia's horse racing community, with fellow jockeys, trainers and racing officials paying tribute to the young rider.

Izzy Neale dies after Warren Shire Cotton Cup fall

According to The Guardian, Neale was competing in the Warren Shire Cotton Cup on Sunday, 8 November, when her mount, Marnoo, fell as the pair approached the home straight.

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Neale suffered severe injuries and lost consciousness. She was subsequently airlifted to Dubbo Hospital, where she remained in a critical condition.

Her family announced her passing on Tuesday night.

"It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Izzy, surrounded by her closest family and friends," the family said.

They also described her lifelong connection with horses, saying:

"Izzy rode horses before she could walk. Her love of horses was a lifelong passion that, more recently, had grown into a love of racing."

Australian apprentice jockey Izzy Neale has died aged 22 following a devastating fall during a race in New South Wales. Image: Jeremy Ng

Source: Getty Images

Family makes emotional organ donation announcement

The family also disclosed that Neale would become an organ donor, offering others an opportunity to live.

"Through organ donation, Izzy will give others the chance of life, bringing some comfort to our family amid this devastating loss," they said.

Trainer Richard Freedman paid tribute, writing:

"Words are not enough. Love and support to her family."

Fellow trainer John Thompson also expressed his sadness, saying the world was poorer following the loss of the young woman.

Second jockey injured as racing meeting abandoned

The incident also involved jockey Diego Montes de Oca, who was dislodged from his horse, Shadow Dane. He sustained soft tissue injuries to his left foot and was later discharged from hospital. Marnoo, a six-year-old gelding, was euthanised after suffering a serious foreleg injury.

The seventh race at Warren was abandoned, while Monday's meeting at Scone was postponed following consultations with jockeys and trainers.

Neale's death has left Australia's racing fraternity mourning a young rider whose passion for horses began in childhood. Her family's decision to donate her organs will also give others a chance at life.

South African equestrian community mourns another respected figure

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's equestrian community was mourning the death of respected showjumping coach Michael Blom.

Blom was remembered for his dedication to horses, coaching and developing young riders. His passing prompted emotional tributes from fellow competitors, students and friends, with many highlighting the lasting impact he had on the sport.

Source: Briefly News