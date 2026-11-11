22-Year-Old Jockey Dies After Horror Fall As Family Makes Heartbreaking Decision
- The young jockey's family has shared an emotional statement following her tragic death in hospital
- Neale's lifelong passion for horses began before she could even walk, according to her loved ones
- Her family's announcement includes a decision that has brought some comfort amid their devastating loss
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A 22-year-old Australian apprentice jockey has died following a horrific fall during a horse race in New South Wales. Izzy Neale succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, two days after the incident at Warren racecourse. Her grieving family confirmed her death in an emotional statement, revealing that she had been surrounded by loved ones during her final moments.
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Australia's horse racing community, with fellow jockeys, trainers and racing officials paying tribute to the young rider.
Izzy Neale dies after Warren Shire Cotton Cup fall
According to The Guardian, Neale was competing in the Warren Shire Cotton Cup on Sunday, 8 November, when her mount, Marnoo, fell as the pair approached the home straight.
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Neale suffered severe injuries and lost consciousness. She was subsequently airlifted to Dubbo Hospital, where she remained in a critical condition.
Her family announced her passing on Tuesday night.
"It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Izzy, surrounded by her closest family and friends," the family said.
They also described her lifelong connection with horses, saying:
"Izzy rode horses before she could walk. Her love of horses was a lifelong passion that, more recently, had grown into a love of racing."
Family makes emotional organ donation announcement
The family also disclosed that Neale would become an organ donor, offering others an opportunity to live.
"Through organ donation, Izzy will give others the chance of life, bringing some comfort to our family amid this devastating loss," they said.
Trainer Richard Freedman paid tribute, writing:
"Words are not enough. Love and support to her family."
Fellow trainer John Thompson also expressed his sadness, saying the world was poorer following the loss of the young woman.
Second jockey injured as racing meeting abandoned
The incident also involved jockey Diego Montes de Oca, who was dislodged from his horse, Shadow Dane. He sustained soft tissue injuries to his left foot and was later discharged from hospital. Marnoo, a six-year-old gelding, was euthanised after suffering a serious foreleg injury.
The seventh race at Warren was abandoned, while Monday's meeting at Scone was postponed following consultations with jockeys and trainers.
Neale's death has left Australia's racing fraternity mourning a young rider whose passion for horses began in childhood. Her family's decision to donate her organs will also give others a chance at life.
South African equestrian community mourns another respected figure
Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's equestrian community was mourning the death of respected showjumping coach Michael Blom.
Blom was remembered for his dedication to horses, coaching and developing young riders. His passing prompted emotional tributes from fellow competitors, students and friends, with many highlighting the lasting impact he had on the sport.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za