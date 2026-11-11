The Springboks face France at Stade de France in Paris on Friday, 13 November, in round five of the Nations Championship

South Africa and New Zealand are level on 20 points at the top of the southern hemisphere table heading into the weekend

Five other matches are scheduled across Saturday and Sunday, including Scotland vs Australia and Ireland vs Fiji

The Springboks will face France in the standout fixture of round five of the Nations Championship, with the match scheduled for Friday, 13 November, kicking off at 22:10 South African Standard Time at Stade de France in Paris

Springboks vs France: All Nations Championship Round 5 Kick-Off Times

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The clash follows South Africa's opening win over Italy in round four, which marked the beginning of their northern hemisphere tour. Despite four of the six matches last weekend going to northern hemisphere sides, the Springboks and New Zealand were the two southern teams to claim victories, keeping both nations level at the top of the southern hemisphere standings with 20 points apiece after four rounds.

Round Five fixtures and kick-off times

Beyond the Springboks clash, Saturday's schedule features four matches. Italy host Argentina at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa at 13:40, followed by Wales against New Zealand at Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 16:10.

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England then take on Japan at Allianz Stadium in London at 18:40, before Ireland face Fiji at Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 22:10. Sunday brings Scotland versus Australia at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh, with kick-off at 17:10.

Argentina, New Zealand, England and Ireland are all expected to be strong favourites in their respective fixtures, while the Scotland and Australia contest on Sunday shapes up as the most competitive match of the weekend, outside of the main event in Paris.

Standings ahead of Finals weekend

In the northern hemisphere table, France lead the standings with 17 points after three wins and one loss, with England and Ireland both on 15 points. Scotland sit fourth on 11 points, Wales on 10, and Italy yet to register a win with three points from four matches.

The tournament concludes with Finals Weekend at Twickenham in London from 27 to 29 November, where northern and southern hemisphere teams will be paired according to their final standings. The top two from each table will meet on Sunday, 29 November, with the northern first-place side facing the southern first-place side at 18:40.

Robert Marawa reacts to Springboks' skills

Briefly News previously reported that Robert Marawa reacted after SuperSport Rugby shared footage of the Springboks showing off their football skills during training in France

His cheeky reference to Coach Pitso sparked jokes about the players' potential in football

Source: Briefly News