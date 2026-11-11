Legendary actor Stacy Keach passed away at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland

His wife, Małgosia Tomassi Keach, confirmed the news in an emotional tribute to the veteran actor

Keach's six-decade career included Golden Globe nominations, Drama Desk Awards, and roles in major Hollywood films

Stacy Keach has passed away. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Hollywood has lost one of its most enduring talents. Stacy Keach, the powerhouse actor best known for his role as hardboiled private detective Mike Hammer, died on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland. He was 85 years old.

His wife, Małgosia Tomassi Keach, confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement, revealing that he had been fighting a serious heart condition and heart failure for some time before his peaceful death.

"He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength," she wrote. "He was a true warrior, facing his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life. His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives."

A star shaped by the stage

Born Walter Stacy Keach Jr. in Savannah, Georgia, in 1941, Keach came from a show business family and pursued his craft with remarkable dedication, training at UC Berkeley, Yale University, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. His theatrical pedigree was exceptional - he won four Drama Desk Awards and tackled some of Shakespeare's most demanding roles, including Hamlet, Richard III, and King Lear.

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It was television, however, that brought him into living rooms across the world. His portrayal of Mike Hammer in the 1980s franchise Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer earned him a Golden Globe nomination and cemented his status as a household name.

Stacy Keach played private detective Mike Hammer in the TV series 'Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer.' Image: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

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A career that never slowed down

On the big screen, Keach built an impressive body of work spanning genres and decades. His film credits include Fat City, Up in Smoke, The Long Riders, and American History X, among many others.

In his later years, he remained a familiar face in Hollywood, with appearances in The Bourne Legacy and Nebraska, as well as television roles in Blue Bloods and Man with a Plan. Fans of animated television will also recognise his voice from The Simpsons, while audiences of CNBC's American Greed knew him as the show's distinctive narrator.

In 2019, the legendary actor was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing his place in entertainment history among Hollywood’s greatest icons.

Keach is survived by his wife Małgosia, their two children Shannon and Karolina, and his brother, actor-director James Keach.

Stacy Keach was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his decades-long commitment to the arts. Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Dr Deon Weyers passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the sudden passing of celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Deon Weyers.

His high-profile celebrity clients took to social media with heartfelt tributes, with one crediting him for changing their life.

Source: Briefly News