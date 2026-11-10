Diamond Platnumz rolled out the red carpet for Davido at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on 10 November 2026

The Tanzanian star arrived in a Rolls-Royce to personally collect the Nigerian music heavyweight and his wife, Chioma

A video of the warm airport reunion quickly went viral on X, sending fans into a frenzy over the bromance between the two African music giants

Diamond Platnumz Picks Up Davido at Julius Nyerere Airport in a Multi-Million Rolls-Royce. Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When Davido touched down in Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz was not about to let just anyone pick him up. The Tanzanian superstar pulled up to Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam in his Rolls-Royce on 10 November 2026, personally welcoming Davido and his wife Chioma in a moment that set the internet alight.

Footage shared by X user @popsynightmare2 captured the warm, celebratory reunion, which unfolds across two scenes: a nighttime outdoor clip of the two stars greeting each other with a welcoming party present, followed by a candid in-car moment under a starry sky visible through the sunroof. The vibe throughout is festive and genuine, with both artists clearly thrilled to be in each other's company.

Diamond and Davido's African brotherhood

@popsynightmare2 captioned the video: "Diamond Platnumz came to pick up Davido at Tanzanian Airport, Julius Nyerere with his Rolls Royce 🔥🔥You can just tell Diamond was waiting for Davido to come to Tanzania so bad 😂"

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The clip tagged the location as Julius Nyerere International Airport and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Chioma, who married Davido on 10 August 2025, was also present at the arrival, drawing nearly as much attention as her husband from fans in the comments.

Watch Diamond Platnumz, who was called out for his fake sneakers, roll up to receive Davido at the Tanzanian airport below:

Fans react to the viral airport clip

The video drew a flood of reactions from followers across Africa and beyond. Here is what some had to say:

@okenwanaAnam:

"Davido is a man of the people loved by everyone ❤️, but his wife Chioma is too beautiful; I must say this. What a lovely couple 🥰"

@princly_Ig:

"They left the women to be together and grabbed baba by the shoulder, saying we got a lot of catching up to do, family."

@seachayo:

"I don Dey observe this Chioma from the airport. If na me I go simp pass davido."

@Buikeprof:

"Davido is a man for the people"

@WasswaZziwa_:

"It's humility to always accord respect to anyone who has blessed you."

@DadazNasty:

"Another hit 🔥🔥"

DJ Maphorisa on Amapiano's dominance in Nigeria

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa discusses the debate on Nigerian artists and the Amapiano sound.

He was a guest on Chapter 9 of the I Believe Podcast, highlighting collaboration and shared success.

Source: Briefly News