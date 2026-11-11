A South African expat living in the USA shared a TikTok expressing disbelief over reports that Texas had shifted Democratic

The creator drew on his time living in Texas and his ties to locals to argue the state remains deeply conservative in character

His South African accent and commentary on American politics sparked a divided reaction from viewers across the country

A viral video questioning recent voting narratives in Texas prompted heated reactions across social media. Image: @user4579019779493 / Marcia Straub

Source: TikTok

A South African expat grabbed the internet's attention after posting a passionate TikTok pushing back against claims that Texas had flipped Democratic. The video, shared on 10 November 2026 under the TikTok handle @user4579019779493, quickly spread across the platform, drawing in thousands of viewers who were split on both his argument and the fact that someone with a South African accent was weighing in on American politics.

SA accent, Texas opinion

In the clip, the creator made clear he was not willing to accept the narrative at face value. Having lived in Texas previously and maintained close connections with people still on the ground there, he said he could not believe that millions of long-time, traditionally conservative residents had changed their voting behaviour overnight. He pointed to migration from states like California as a more likely explanation for any political shift, and said he felt genuine sorrow for locals who he believed did not support the ideological direction the state was reportedly heading in. His South African lilt was impossible to miss, and for many viewers, that detail became a talking point of its own.

Watch the TikTok clip that sparked the debate here.

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The commentary quickly drew mixed responses, with viewers weighing in on demographic shifts and voting trends. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Texas locals and online sceptics weigh in

The comment section became a debate in itself, with self-identified Texans backing his scepticism while others challenged the premise entirely.

@Mitz said:

"I live in Texas, and I don't believe it either; the math ain't making it, if you get my point!"

@David Hamby countered:

"It's the most votes ever recorded in Texas history."

@Banjo57 wrote:

"Something is fishy"

@sam_notram asked:

"South African accent?"

@colly offered a different read:

"This just proves how hated Trump is 😉."

@DTH2IDF was more blunt:

"You ain't from Texas anyway, buddy. Why do you care?"

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Source: Briefly News