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“Something Is Fishy”: SA H-2A Worker in Disbelief After Texas Elects Democratic Leadership
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“Something Is Fishy”: SA H-2A Worker in Disbelief After Texas Elects Democratic Leadership

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A South African expat living in the USA shared a TikTok expressing disbelief over reports that Texas had shifted Democratic
  • The creator drew on his time living in Texas and his ties to locals to argue the state remains deeply conservative in character
  • His South African accent and commentary on American politics sparked a divided reaction from viewers across the country

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The TikTok user stirred up debate online after openly disputing claims that Texas has transitioned into a Democratic state
A viral video questioning recent voting narratives in Texas prompted heated reactions across social media. Image: @user4579019779493 / Marcia Straub
Source: TikTok

A South African expat grabbed the internet's attention after posting a passionate TikTok pushing back against claims that Texas had flipped Democratic. The video, shared on 10 November 2026 under the TikTok handle @user4579019779493, quickly spread across the platform, drawing in thousands of viewers who were split on both his argument and the fact that someone with a South African accent was weighing in on American politics.

SA accent, Texas opinion

In the clip, the creator made clear he was not willing to accept the narrative at face value. Having lived in Texas previously and maintained close connections with people still on the ground there, he said he could not believe that millions of long-time, traditionally conservative residents had changed their voting behaviour overnight. He pointed to migration from states like California as a more likely explanation for any political shift, and said he felt genuine sorrow for locals who he believed did not support the ideological direction the state was reportedly heading in. His South African lilt was impossible to miss, and for many viewers, that detail became a talking point of its own.

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Watch the TikTok clip that sparked the debate here.

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Speaking from personal experience living in the region, he argued that the state remains deeply conservative at its core
The commentary quickly drew mixed responses, with viewers weighing in on demographic shifts and voting trends. Image: Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

Texas locals and online sceptics weigh in

The comment section became a debate in itself, with self-identified Texans backing his scepticism while others challenged the premise entirely.

@Mitz said:

"I live in Texas, and I don't believe it either; the math ain't making it, if you get my point!"

@David Hamby countered:

"It's the most votes ever recorded in Texas history."

@Banjo57 wrote:

"Something is fishy"

@sam_notram asked:

"South African accent?"

@colly offered a different read:

"This just proves how hated Trump is 😉."

@DTH2IDF was more blunt:

"You ain't from Texas anyway, buddy. Why do you care?"

3 Briefly News articles about South Africans in the US

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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