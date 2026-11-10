Inkabi Records Breaks Silence on Lwah Ndlunkulu’s Hospitalisation and Apparent Dispute
- Inkabi Records released an official statement on social media responding to Lwah Ndlunkulu's public allegations against the label
- The label denied that any dispute over royalties or contractual terms contributed to the singer's current health challenges
- Inkabi Records revealed details about Lwah's medical condition and the steps taken to support her recovery
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Inkabi Records has broken its silence over the controversy swirling around Afro-pop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu, releasing a formal media statement on 10 November 2026 to address claims that the label played a role in the singer's apparent deteriorating health.
The dispute became public after Lwah alleged she was locked in a battle with her record label over royalties, and that her manager had spread false claims about her experiencing mental health difficulties. Many online attributed her recent hospitalisation directly to those rumours and the pressure surrounding the alleged label conflict.
Inkabi Records rejects blame for Lwah's health struggles
In the statement, management was unequivocal in distancing the label from any responsibility.
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"We wish to state categorically that Inkabi Records rejects the allegations that the label is responsible for Lwah's current health challenges," the statement read. "The label's understanding, informed by its engagement with Lwah and her family, is that her present difficulties are associated with personal circumstances, including concerns related to substance use, and not with any conduct by Inkabi Records."
The label, which was founded by rapper Big Zulu, stressed that it would not ordinarily comment on an artist's personal health matters, but felt the severity of the public allegations made a response necessary. Based on formal medical assessments, Inkabi Records confirmed that Lwah has been diagnosed with psychosis and is currently receiving care at a specialised wellness and rehabilitation facility.
Over the past two months, the label said, considerable effort and financial resources have been channelled into securing professional support for the singer. Management emphasised that Lwah's dignity and long-term recovery are the priority throughout this period.
Contractual fairness and family involvement highlighted
Pushing back against the financial misconduct claims, Inkabi Records maintained that all business dealings with Lwah have been handled fairly and in line with their signed agreement. To reinforce this, the label pointed to the involvement of industry veteran Dr Sipho Sithole, who owns Native Rhythms and is also Lwah's grandfather.
"[Dr Sipho Sithole] is Lwah's grandfather and has been familiar with her professional relationship and contractual arrangements with Inkabi Records since the early stages of her career," the statement noted, adding that their relationship with him has remained transparent throughout.
Closing the statement, the label appealed to fans, media, and social media users to exercise sensitivity and to avoid spreading unverified information while Lwah and her family navigate this difficult time.
"Substance use and mental health are serious concerns in our industry, and providing appropriate help and support is essential," the label added, asking the public to keep the singer and her loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.
See the statement from Inkabi Records below.
Mduduzi Ncube breaks silence on health scare
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mduduzi Ncube speaking about a health scare that disrupted his independent music career after leaving Inkabi Records.
The musician revealed he was under a doctor's supervision, leaving fans puzzled by his sudden disappearance from the music scene.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za