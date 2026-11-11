L-Tido released a fiery podcast teaser on X on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, targeting Nota Baloyi after their explosive phone confrontation

The rapper dug into Nota's finances, personal life, and credibility, raising claims about borrowed money and a Capitec account on air

Netizens flooded the comments with reactions after the teaser dropped ahead of the 4 pm episode premiere

L-Tido blasted Nota Baloyi in a fiery teaser. Image: l_tido, lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Rapper L-Tido has come out swinging in a teaser for his latest podcast episode, taking direct aim at music industry figure Nota Baloyi in a clip that set social media alight within hours of dropping on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

The teaser, shared on L-Tido's X account ahead of the episode's 4 pm premiere, was filmed in a warmly lit studio adorned with a lion-themed backdrop, plants, and branded "Supreme" laptop décor. Shot in a commentary-meets-interview format and laced with archival clips and social media screenshots captioned "They deserved it," the teaser carried a confrontational energy from the first second.

L-Tido unloads on Nota Baloyi

The beef traces back to 3 November 2026, when Nota Baloyi went on a furious live rant against L-Tido during the Music Pulse podcast. Co-host Sfiso dialled L-Tido mid-recording, sending the episode into chaos as Nota unloaded on the rapper over the phone.

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In the teaser, L-Tido hit back hard on multiple fronts. He questioned Nota's moral authority to demand privacy while building a career on airing other people's business. He also made explosive personal claims, alleging that Nota arrived at New Gen's crib with police and armed officers, and accused him of using private emotional moments shared between them against him publicly.

"He came back, and he used all of that information to try and destroy me," L-Tido said in the clip.

He also took aim at Nota's finances, displaying what appeared to be a Capitec account on screen before blurring the account number.

"You know what, I got an idea. If you want to donate some little money in Nota's Capitec account, please hit us up on the L-tido.network," he said, inviting listeners to chip in.

His most cutting line targeted Nota's reported car trouble:

"What's the point of trending if you can't buy a battery?"

L-Tido also addressed what he called Nota's obsession with a 21-year-old, suggesting it was driving erratic behaviour.

"He's crashing out over a 21-year-old that looks like your ex-wife," he said, before adding that while he could legally pursue Nota, it would not be worth it. "What am I going to get if I sue you? A Fiat with an old battery."

Watch the teaser below:

Netizens weigh in

The clip got peeps talking fast. Here is what some had to say:

@MadumetjaSelepe laughed:

"What's the point of trending if you can't buy a battery!?"😫😭😭😭

@KgabungThabang remarked:

"People forget Tido is actually nice with the pen. I don't care much for podding; it's for New Gen...but as a rapper, easily above most of your faves."

@VuyoVuko quoted:

"You can't arrest someone for sleeping with your girl is diabolical.😂😂👌🏽"

@youngpulafix3 requested:

"@casspernyovest bring back the celebrity boxing item. This December, LTido vs Nota, it would be a blockbuster!!"

@LeBrown_james98 said:

"My goat will never win any public debate. That decision he made to settle with that girl is his downfall. He goes around fighting people just to justify that girl's actions. The authority has fallen."

Nota Baloyi blows up at streamer Siv

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was in a heated confrontation with a streamer known as Siv.

The clash came after a video of a woman believed to be Nota's girlfriend, Thandolwethu, in bed with Siv spread across social media.

Source: Briefly News