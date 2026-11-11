Schalk Burger issued a stark warning about Antoine Dupont's threat to the Springboks ahead of Friday's Test in Paris

Burger highlighted France's danger in the opposition 22, pointing to their speed and chaos in attack as key weapons

Despite France's injury concerns, the former Bok captain backed Les Bleus' depth to handle the loss of key players

Former Springbok captain Schalk Burger has cautioned Rassie Erasmus's side against taking lightly what he described as a potentially "unstoppable" France ahead of Friday's Test at the Stade de France in Paris.

Schalk Burger Warns Springboks Not to Underestimate 'Unstoppable' France in Paris

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the latest episode of the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast, Burger reflected on France's commanding 54-17 victory over Fiji the previous week, with captain Antoine Dupont crossing for one of eight tries on his return to action.

Dupont the danger man in the 22

Burger was particularly emphatic about the threat Dupont and the French attack pose inside the opposition 22, warning that the Springboks would do so at their own risk if they underestimated that danger.

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"What you've got to be aware of, with Dupont being back, is that in the 22 I think they're unstoppable," Burger said.

"He does a cross-kick in the 22 from the base. He picks and goes like a flanker."

Burger drew parallels with France's clinical performances during the [2023 Rugby World Cup, describing how every entry into the opposition 22 translated into points, including maul tries and quick ball off the back of lineouts.

"It's almost like they create chaos in attack, so as a defender you just can't keep up," he added.

The Springboks head into the match with a strong recent record at the Stade de France, having won their last five Tests at the venue, including a 32-17 victory last year and a 29-28 World Cup quarter-final win in 2023. France have beaten South Africa just once in their last 10 encounters, a run stretching back to 2009.

Schalk Burger Warns Springboks Not to Underestimate 'Unstoppable' France in Paris

Source: Getty Images

France's injury crisis not a concern for Burger

Co-host Jean de Villiers raised the question of whether France still possessed the same cutting edge given their mounting injury concerns, with flyhalf Romain Ntamack the latest notable absentee for coach Fabien Galthié's squad.

Burger was largely unconcerned, arguing that France's depth at flyhalf was sufficient for a single-Test occasion against the Boks.

"With their pack of forwards, they've always got big boys," he said. "And at 10, for one Test against the Boks, I actually think they're going to be fine."

He suggested that Nolann Le Garrec or Maxime Lucu could step up at flyhalf, likening their pedigree to that of past French generals such as Dimitri Yachvili and Frédéric Michalak.

"Obviously [Matthieu] Jalibert's the best attacking flyhalf in European rugby, but who says Maxime Lucu can't play 10?" Burger said.

Erasmus, speaking earlier in the week, had already dismissed the narrative that France's injuries made the world champions automatic favourites, while acknowledging the difficulty of containing Dupont's instinctive style of play.

Source: Briefly News