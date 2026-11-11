A short clip of Shebeshxt walking through the Mall of the North in Polokwane went viral on Tuesday, 10 November 2026

Many fans believed the rapper had been released from custody, but the NPA moved quickly to address the speculation

The NPA revealed a court had authorised the outing, though netizens were far from satisfied with the explanation

NPA Clarifies Why Shebeshxt Was Escorted to Mall of the North in Polokwane. Image: officialshebeshxt

Source: Instagram

A video of rapper Shebeshxt strolling through the Mall of the North in Polokwane sent social media into a frenzy this week, with fans convinced he had walked free. The clip, filmed in a candid, handheld style at the entrance of the glass-fronted mall, showed the 31-year-old moving through the building accompanied by a small group, with no indication he was in police custody.

The National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo was quick to shut down the speculation. Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi confirmed the outing was entirely above board, explaining that a court had granted Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, known professionally as Shebeshxt, permission to visit a bank to resolve financial issues that were blocking him from paying his legal team.

NPA says court ordered the bank visit

TshisaLIVE reported that he was escorted by police during the trip and that the court had specifically sanctioned the visit as part of his ongoing bail proceedings. The NPA emphasised that his brief appearance at the mall was not a sign of freedom but a tightly controlled, court-approved errand.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"In the last appearance, the court had ordered that he needs to go to the bank to fix anything that he needed to fix in terms of his finances, so there is nothing wrong with that," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

NPA clarified why Shebeshxt was at the mall. Image: officialshebeshxt

Source: Facebook

Mzansi unconvinced by explanation

Watch the viral clip that set social media alight below:

Not everyone was buying the official line. Many netizens took to X to question why standard procedures were seemingly set aside for a high-profile accused.

@Mathapuna8568 wrote:

"This country is a joke; he can send someone close to him to go to the bank, but no, they decide to take him for a walk to the bank"

@Ncholu raised a pointed question:

"What if this 'bank visit' was actually a trial to evaluate his behaviour? Should he be given bail, and he ruined everything with that kind of walk he is doing in this video?"

@SkopNpolotik was blunt about the perceived double standard:

"This is nonsense. Other prisoners are not extended this luxury. Their lawyers or families have to facilitate and raise any funds needed. They could have withdrawn the money on his behalf, just assign a proxy. You think we're from Limpopo."

@james_maduna added:

"Why couldn't they do EFT?"

Shebeshxt charged behind bars

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt landed in fresh trouble after authorities allegedly found prohibited items in his holding cell.

Fresh information revealed how Shebeshxt's friend on the outside exposed him and landed him in new trouble.

Source: Briefly News