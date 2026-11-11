Shimza announced that Kunye will return to Johannesburg in 2027, days after headlining Kunye Jozi XI

The DJ faces serious allegations of financial misconduct after a fellow shareholder had him removed as director of Kunye Records

Shimza and co-director Jarrad Treger challenged the removal at the Western Cape High Court, with the DJ claiming in a later statement that they were betrayed

Shimza promoted the upcoming Kunye concert following a fallout with his co-shareholder. Image: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Shimza is pressing forward. Days after headlining Kunye Jozi XI at Huddle Park in Johannesburg on 7 November 2026, the DJ and producer took to social media on Monday, 9 November, to announce that Kunye will be back in the city on Saturday, 6 March 2027, with tickets available through Howler.

The announcement arrives at a tense moment for the DJ, as a corporate battle over Kunye Records spills into public view.

Shimza removed as Kunye Records director

Fellow shareholder Hannes Hoffmeister filed an application against Shimza, real Ashley Kholofelo Raphala, and co-director Jarrad Evan Treger, accusing the pair of financial misconduct, unauthorised payments, and conflicts of interest, according to Africa Daily. The Companies Tribunal ruled on 20 August that both men be removed from their director positions with immediate effect.

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Shimza and Treger have since taken the matter to the Western Cape High Court, arguing they were not afforded a fair opportunity to respond to the allegations before the ruling was made. The High Court challenge remains pending, and none of the allegations have been tested in court.

Shimza is pushing ahead with an upcoming Kunye concert despite his legal battle at Kunye Records. Image: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

What the court papers allege

According to The Citizen, the filing raises several specific financial concerns. Court documents allege that Shimza did not disclose his interest in Just Exists (Pty) Ltd, a company that reportedly received R752 000 from Kunye Records between 2022 and 2024.

Hoffmeister further claims that Strongbow paid Kunye R540 000 on 2 April 2024, and that the funds were transferred to Just Exists the following day under the reference "Just Exist Refund." The filing alleges no refund was owed and that the transaction lacked board approval.

A separate R185 000 payment to Shimza's company, Shimuzic, on 1 August 2023, is also alleged to have been made without board approval and to have been unrelated to supporting Kunye's events. Additional payments to Shimza's personal tour manager and personal photographer are similarly alleged to have bypassed the board.

The filing also accuses Shimza of launching two brands, U'R and Shimza & Friends, which allegedly competed directly with Kunye by drawing from the same audience and staging events in other South African cities.

Shimza is accused of financial misconduct, unauthorised payments, and conflicts of interest. Image: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Briefly News understands that, in a social media statement addressing the legal dispute and public backlash, Shimza strongly defended his position, claiming he and his co-director were betrayed by a shareholder, believed to be Hoffmeister, trying to force a payout.

"One shareholder, who's on his way out, went behind my and the 3rd shareholder's backs to remove us as directors, then leaked this to the media while the matter is under review in the courts to try to put pressure on us to buy him out of the company. One thing you must understand about me is that a ke Bari and I won't be bullied because I'm scared of 'public perception'. We chose the wrong shareholder; it happens, and we must follow our shareholders' agreement for his farewell."

As for welcoming another potential shareholder to his team, the DJ firmly shut the door.

"No more shareholders; Jarrad and I work very hard for the business, and we're happy together now; we've seen enough."

Nota Baloyi criticises Shimza

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nota Baloyi's reaction to Shimza's explosive Kunye legal battle.

The controversial podcaster accused Shimza of working to serve white interests and not to uplift himself or his people.

Source: Briefly News