The family of Donovan Marx released an emotional statement expressing faith and gratitude to medical staff, police, and supporters

The 50-year-old was shot, stabbed and had both ears cut off during a brutal farm robbery in the North West

Four suspects appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on 3 November 2026, facing charges including attempted murder

Donovan Marx’s family shared a positive update and expressed gratitude as he continues to recover in hospital. Image: Ian Cameron

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

NORTH WEST — The family of Donovan Marx, the North West farmer who survived a savage attack, has released an emotional statement thanking South Africans for their overwhelming support.

In a statement issued on the night of Tuesday, 10 November 2026, Donovan and his wife Louise gave "all the glory to God" and expressed deep gratitude to the medical team, law enforcement, and thousands of supporters who stood with them during what they described as their darkest days.

"There are really not enough words to describe our gratitude. We believe that the Lord's hand has been over us throughout this entire journey," the couple wrote.

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The 50-year-old was brutally attacked during a robbery on 28 October 2026. Attackers also stole firearms and his vehicle before fleeing. A farm worker who had been tied up during the incident raised the alarm. Marx subsequently underwent surgery, including a partial colon removal, and remains stable in hospital, with his family reporting continued positive progress.

Marx family thanks doctors, nurses and strangers

The family singled out the intensive care unit staff, doctors, and nurses at Mediclinic Potchefstroom, as well as emergency response service ER24, for their rapid intervention at the crime scene.

"We are incredibly grateful to every doctor, nurse, family member, friend and stranger who has prayed for us, supported us and helped us," they said.

"Every visit, parcel, meal, cup of coffee, bunch of flowers and message of encouragement has held special meaning for us."

Marx closed his family's statement with a reference to Ephesians 6:12–15 and Psalm 150, citing the verse: "Let everything that has breath praise the Lord! Hallelujah!"

Four accused remanded in custody

Four of the five suspects arrested in connection with the attack appeared before the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. The accused, identified as Phindile Alex Nomngcayi, Thomas Thabo Motlhangtlhong, Mothoka Godfrey Mathipa, and Mokhema Jan Maishoane, face charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. One of the four had previously lived on Marx's farm.

The State characterised the attack as planned and premeditated. All four men were remanded in custody. A fifth suspect, who was also arrested, is expected to serve as a State witness and did not appear as an accused.

The case was postponed to Friday, 13 November 2026, for a possible bail application, which the State has indicated it will oppose. As of 11 November 2026, all four men remain in custody.

Donovan Marx family debunks rumours

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Marx’s injuries and his family’s effort to correct false claims after the attack on his farm near Potchefstroom.

The family confirmed that Marx remains stable in intensive care, but said his injuries are serious and his recovery will take time.

They also urged the public not to discuss potential suspects while the SAPS investigation remains sensitive.

Source: Briefly News