• A Soweto community transformed a neighbourhood street into a games court, bringing residents together for a day of forgotten township pastimes

• The outdoor event drew crowds of onlookers who pulled up camping chairs to watch and cheer on participants in a festive, street-party atmosphere

• South Africans online flooded the comments, saying the gathering reminded them of a time when township communities were truly united

A Soweto street became the heart of something special on 10 November, when a community gathered outdoors to revive the township games many South Africans grew up playing. TikTok user @thabiso.vicc posted footage of the event, which quickly caught fire online. The video shows a neighbourhood street marked with game-court lines, with residents lined up to take part while others settled into camping chairs on the grass to watch. Spectators filmed on their phones as an energetic, festive mood filled the street under an overcast sky.

Soweto residents played township games. Image: @thabiso.vcc

Source: TikTok

The event was entirely community-driven, with no corporate fanfare or formal venue. What made it stand out was its simplicity: neighbours showing up for one another, playing games that have largely disappeared from South African streets in the age of smartphones and social media.

For many, the footage by @thabiso.vicc stirred something deep. It was a reminder of how township communities once operated, with the street itself as a gathering place, and games as the common language between neighbours. Watch the community in action below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi reacts to Soweto street games

South Africans flooded the comments with nostalgia and pride:

@YesMe wrote:

"Ma 2k will never experience this. This is when there was oneness in communities. The love and respect we had for one another. These games brought us together."

@tumza said:

"Me I want to play Mom and Dad then I send you far to buy Chappies."

@Thando suggested:

"This should be our spring day!"

@MphoS asked:

"Date and details for next date. I am definitely going to be here."

@pheladi declared:

"Whoever came up with this idea, we love you. Ok."

@Zane added:

"This is why Soweto is the greatest place ever in history."

@nth. reflected:

"Social platforms ruined our traditions, guys... look at that... no phones, just social interaction."

Other Briefly News stories on spontaneous street grooves

A Facebook video posted by Andy Legae captured a young South African schoolboy effortlessly busting smooth Amapiano choreography across a pedestrian crossing before his schoolmates stepped in to complete the routine.

Resurfaced footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) showing a massive crowd dancing with explosive, nonstop intensity outside a building sparked bewilderment and amusement across social media.

A viral TikTok video posted by @nunulicious75 captured a Gauteng woman dancing fearlessly in the beam of headlights directly in front of an idling South African Police Service (SAPS) Nyala armoured vehicle at night.

Source: Briefly News