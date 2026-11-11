Big Zulu broke his silence on the mounting controversy surrounding Inkabi Records after a string of allegations from signees

Singer Lwah Ndlunkulu claimed she was locked in a financial dispute with the label and that her manager spread false rumours about her mental health

The label had also faced backlash months prior when artist Mduduzi Ncube walked out, alleging exploitation

Big Zulu broke his silence after his signees claimed his label exploited them. Images: Lwah The Ndlunkulu, Big Zulu, Mduduzi Ncube

Source: Facebook

Big Zulu has spoken out for the first time amid a storm of controversy swirling around his record label, Inkabi Records, insisting that he is done taking on new artists after feeling deeply let down by those he mentored.

The rapper's label has been under fire following a series of damaging allegations from its signees. Singer Lwah Ndlunkulu reportedly went public with her grievances to the Podcast and Chill network, where she claimed to be caught up in a financial dispute with the label. She further alleged that her manager had circulated false rumours suggesting she had been admitted to a mental institution, sparking widespread concern among fans who linked her struggles to conditions at the label.

Inkabi Records denied the allegations in a statement, arguing that Lwah's current difficulties stem from personal circumstances, including concerns around substance use, rather than anything the label did or failed to do.

This was not the label's first brush with controversy. In March 2026, artist Mduduzi Ncube parted ways with Inkabi Records, publicly accusing the label of exploitation before going on to launch his own independent outfit.

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Big Zulu addressed the ongoing rumours that his label exploits artists, choosing to stop signing musicians altogether. Image: Big Zulu

Source: Facebook

Big Zulu breaks his silence

Responding to the backlash during a recent livestream, Big Zulu revealed that the experience of running the label has left him exhausted and unwilling to repeat it.

"I don't wish to sign artists anymore under the label. Artists have extremely mistreated me, but I will help those who need my help," he said.

The rapper described himself as a father figure to the artists he has worked with, saying he poured time and guidance into each of them, even when his advice went unheeded. He stressed that helping people remains something close to his heart, but that the ingratitude has taken its toll.

Pushing back against the narrative that Inkabi Records has failed its artists, Big Zulu pointed to Stallion and Lwah as examples of what the label helped build. He said both artists have purchased multiple properties, own several cars and are thriving financially. "What more do people want from Inkabi Records?" he asked.

The outburst from the label's founder lays bare the deep tensions that have been building behind the scenes, leaving fans to wonder what the future holds for the artists still signed to the roster.

Watch Big Zulu's response below.

Toya Delazy addresses Lwah Ndlunkulu drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Toya Delazy's reaction to the tension between Lwah Ndlunkulu and Inkabi Records.

The pop singer reflected on her own label issues, saying she experienced troubling health challenges during the fallout, a battle she claims lasted years.

Source: Briefly News