France and Toulouse scrum-half Antoine Dupont topped the latest rankings of the world's highest-paid rugby players

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx featured in the top five, with his salary at Japanese club Kubota Spears placing him among rugby's biggest earners

The list also included England's Maro Itoje, Scotland's Finn Russell and France's Romain Ntamack among the sport's top earners

Antoine Dupont has retained his position as the highest-paid rugby player in the world, with the Toulouse and France scrum-half reportedly earning £1.2 million per year, according to the latest salary estimates.

The 29-year-old signed a contract extension with Toulouse in 2025, keeping him at the French club until 2031. His reported weekly earnings of approximately £23,077 place him around £215,000 per year ahead of the next highest earners on the list.

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx also features prominently, sharing fourth position alongside England lock Maro Itoje. Both players are estimated to earn £800,000 annually, translating to around £15,385 per week.

Marx has been playing for Japanese club Kubota Spears since 2021, benefiting from Japan's increasing financial investment in professional rugby. A two-time Rugby World Cup winner, the South African forward has built a reputation as one of the most destructive forwards in the global game.

Dupont's Earnings in a Class of Their Own

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Scotland fly-half Finn Russell and France fly-half Romain Ntamack share second place, each reportedly earning £985,000 per year at Bath Rugby and Toulouse respectively. Russell joined Bath from Racing 92 in 2023 and signed a further extension in 2025, keeping him at the club until 2028. Ntamack, who committed his future to Toulouse in 2022, earns the same annual figure but still sits behind his own clubmate Dupont in the rankings.

Dupont's reported salary leaves a significant gap between first place and the rest. Beyond his club performances, the Olympic gold medallist has become one of rugby's most recognisable figures globally, drawing commercial interest from major brands. His speed, vision and ability to shape matches have cemented his standing as one of the finest players of his generation.

Growing Financial Power of Professional Rugby

The list reflects the broader financial growth across professional rugby, with clubs in England, France and Japan spending heavily to secure and retain top-tier talent.

All figures are estimates based on reported earnings and may vary depending on bonuses, international match fees and commercial arrangements.

Source: Briefly News