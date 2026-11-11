“It’s a Limited Edition”: R999 Price for Half a Pumpkin Stuns Pick n Pay Shopper
- A South African grocery shopper shared a funny clip after spotting a jaw-dropping price sticker on fresh produce in-store
- The single piece of wrapped vegetable came with an exorbitant total price tag of almost R1,000
- Social media users were thoroughly amused by the in-store pricing blunder and shared hilarious reactions online
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A trip to the grocery store turned into a comedy show for one Mzansi shopper after an unexpected price label left her completely speechless. TikTok user @mazwide038 took to the platform on 10 November 2026 to showcase the astronomical cost assigned to an ordinary shelf item at a local Pick n Pay. The video quickly gathered steam online as South Africans poked fun at the country's relentless cost of living.
Shopper uncovers R1k pumpkin
In the viral video, the customer picked up a wrapped "Cut Hubbard Quarter" piece from the vegetable crate, only to find the printed total price read an astonishing R999.99, a clear price error. Taking the outrageous number in stride, she captioned the clip: "No more Sunday kos 😭 ama veggie se ayadura [vegetables are expensive now]."
Watch the hilarious TikTok video here.
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Mzansi reacts to vegetable price tag
The post triggered a flood of witty remarks as viewers debated whether the price was a hilarious printing blunder or the new reality of grocery shopping. Commenters were in stitches, jokingly asking if the vegetable possessed extraordinary powers to warrant such an elite valuation.
@mahledlatu said:
"Pumpkin is expensive vele but not R999 [Pumpkin is indeed expensive, but not R999] 😭".
@s.ntuli24 wrote:
"It's a limited edition."
@jacolinen fldaba shared:
"It's time for me to buy seeds 😂."
PASTOR SAMKELO MN noted:
"For sure it was just a mistake (or printing error) 😂".
nongcobo added:
"Idlalo zama people straight [Games of people straight] 😂.".
@DULL. BOY™ joked:
"Does it restore your youth with each bite? Because ain't no way 😭."
3 Briefly News articles about food
- A South African gardening content creator shared a practical spring planting guide recommending five vegetables—Swiss chard, baby marrow, sweet corn, cucumbers, and eggplant—to grow in September.
- A local content creator tested the limits of a tight grocery budget by successfully stocking up on household essentials and cleaning supplies at Pick n Pay within a strict R1,500 limit.
- A cross-border couple sparked widespread debate after comparing Pick n Pay grocery prices between South Africa and Zimbabwe, showing that essential items and treats cost more than double across the border.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za