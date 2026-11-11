A South African grocery shopper shared a funny clip after spotting a jaw-dropping price sticker on fresh produce in-store

The single piece of wrapped vegetable came with an exorbitant total price tag of almost R1,000

Social media users were thoroughly amused by the in-store pricing blunder and shared hilarious reactions online

A South African grocery shopper could not believe her eyes after spotting an everyday vegetable priced like pure luxury. Image: @mazwide038

Source: TikTok

A trip to the grocery store turned into a comedy show for one Mzansi shopper after an unexpected price label left her completely speechless. TikTok user @mazwide038 took to the platform on 10 November 2026 to showcase the astronomical cost assigned to an ordinary shelf item at a local Pick n Pay. The video quickly gathered steam online as South Africans poked fun at the country's relentless cost of living.

Shopper uncovers R1k pumpkin

In the viral video, the customer picked up a wrapped "Cut Hubbard Quarter" piece from the vegetable crate, only to find the printed total price read an astonishing R999.99, a clear price error. Taking the outrageous number in stride, she captioned the clip: "No more Sunday kos 😭 ama veggie se ayadura [vegetables are expensive now]."

Watch the hilarious TikTok video here.

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Amused by the steep label, she joked that the soaring cost of fresh produce was putting an end to classic Sunday family meals. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to vegetable price tag

The post triggered a flood of witty remarks as viewers debated whether the price was a hilarious printing blunder or the new reality of grocery shopping. Commenters were in stitches, jokingly asking if the vegetable possessed extraordinary powers to warrant such an elite valuation.

@mahledlatu said:

"Pumpkin is expensive vele but not R999 [Pumpkin is indeed expensive, but not R999] 😭".

@s.ntuli24 wrote:

"It's a limited edition."

@jacolinen fldaba shared:

"It's time for me to buy seeds 😂."

PASTOR SAMKELO MN noted:

"For sure it was just a mistake (or printing error) 😂".

nongcobo added:

"Idlalo zama people straight [Games of people straight] 😂.".

@DULL. BOY™ joked:

"Does it restore your youth with each bite? Because ain't no way 😭."

3 Briefly News articles about food

A South African gardening content creator shared a practical spring planting guide recommending five vegetables—Swiss chard, baby marrow, sweet corn, cucumbers, and eggplant—to grow in September.

A local content creator tested the limits of a tight grocery budget by successfully stocking up on household essentials and cleaning supplies at Pick n Pay within a strict R1,500 limit.

A cross-border couple sparked widespread debate after comparing Pick n Pay grocery prices between South Africa and Zimbabwe, showing that essential items and treats cost more than double across the border.

Source: Briefly News