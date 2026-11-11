Media personality and actress Nandipha Khubone, who is famously known for her role in Gomora , has landed a role in Mzansi Magic's latest TV show

Khubone currently stars opposite former Uzalo actress Dawn Thandeka King in Inyosi

Viewers of the channel previously responded to the latest TV show online

'Gomora' star Nandipha Khubone returns to television. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Content creator and actress Nandipha Khubone has scored a role in Mzansi Magic's latest telenovela, Inyosi, after starring in Gomora.

Khubone previously played the character of Thulani Mtsweni's stepdaughter Sibongile in the cancelled TV show.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account that Khubone stars opposite Dawn Thandeka King in the new telenovela.

King plays the role of Mabongi Mageza-Ngcobo in Inyosi, a new Mzansi Magic drama about a woman whose life-changing deal with a powerful spiritual healer comes back to haunt her family decades later when a mysterious honeycomb-shaped mark exposes a buried secret.

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Kwanele Mkhize, Toka Mtabane and Nandipa Khubone portray Dawn Thandeka King's three children, who compete to succeed her as CEO of the family business.

South Africans comment on the new TV show

@jessiedendere said:

"I am excited, but all films are coming with kids competing to be CEO of family businesses."

@thamieverywhere

I know the creators were fighting the urge to call it Inyosi: The bee”

@Mam_Bhele

Feels like the fall of the House of Usher, but let’s see

@Mgodoyokay1

We're tired of the same plot in every story, yhoo. I guess the father died in the first episode

@lulushezi

Are they a family in the honey business fighting for power?

@THE_POLITIKAL_1

Fuseg! It’s enough now! Akukho okunye eningakudlala? Everything is family business wars and

@TumiLebona

Another Zulu family doing shady business,aiii miss me.

@im_basi2411

Inyosi the Bee

Ex-'Gomora' Actress Nandipha Khubone Returns to Television

Source: Instagram

Actress Sannah Mchunu joins season2 of Amalanga Awafani

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite actress Sannah Mchunu had landed a role in season 2 of Amalanga Awafani.

The former Gomora and Generations: The Legacy actress confirmed her new character on social media.

Fans of the star recently took to social media to congratulate the actress.

Source: Briefly News