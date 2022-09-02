Who is Nandipha Khubone? Age, child, husband, education, body, career, profiles

Nandipha Khubone is a young South African actress. She is widely recognized for playing Sibongile on the Mzansi Magic television drama series Gomora. The role saw her rise to prominence as avid television show fans were intrigued by her acting prowess.

The actress starred as Skylar King in the short film Bonnie and Bonnie. Many are familiar with her on the screens, but who is she away from the camera? Read here for more.

Nandipha Khubone’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Nandipha Khubone Known as Nandi Date of birth 25th May 2000 Age 22 years as of 2022 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu-Natal region, South Africa Nationality South African Current residence South Africa Ethnicity Zulu Languages English, Zulu Gender Female Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Education New York Film Academy, Los Angeles Profession Actress, Filmmaker Years active 2018 - present Social media Instagram

Nandipha Khubone’s age and early life

Nandipha Khubone’s date of birth is 25th May 2000. The actress was born in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal region, South Africa. She is 22 years as of 2022. However, details about Nandi’s early life are unknown. The actress is a victim of parental conflict as her parents divorced when she was young, which affected her.

Nandipha Khubone’s family

Nandipha Khubone’s father’s first name is unknown, and he is presumably referred to as Mr Khubone. Nandipha Khubone's mother is known as Siyabonga Majozi. The actress has three siblings and often shares their photos on her Instagram account.

Nandi Khubone's relationship status

Nandi is not married or dating. As a result, there is no information regarding Nandipha Khubone’s husband.

Does Nandipha Khubone have a child?

No. Nandi is not married and is not linked to any dating-related information. The actress shared a photo on her Instagram account holding a baby who was thought to be Nandipha Khubone’s child. However, according to the caption, the child was Nandi’s sibling.

Nandipha Khubone’s education and career

The Gomora actress’s educational background details have so little information. However, she attended a co-ed primary school and an all-girls high school. Later on, Nandipha enrolled at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, where she studied filmmaking and acting foundational skills. She graduated online in 2020.

Nandipha revealed that her acting passion developed in grade 9 when her parents divorced. She involved herself in studies and extracurricular activities to evade the effects of her parent’s divorce. The actress made her screen debut in the film Bonnie and Bonnie, in which she played Skylark King. Her major role to date is playing Sibongile in Gomora.

Who is Sibongile from Gomora on Instagram?

The actress is active on Instagram under the username @nandi.khubone. From her posts, she proves to be an ardent lover of photoshoots. She has over 31,7000 followers on the platform. Nandipha Khubone's body is every girl's dream, and she does not shy away from letting fans see her God-given beauty.

Is Nandipha Khubone from America?

The Bonnie and Bonnie actress is a South African citizen by birth. She was born in Durban, in the KwaZulu-Natal region in South Africa. She also resides in South Africa. Nandipha went to Los Angeles, America, to study at the New York Film Academy. However, she was forced to return to South Africa when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The actress, however, revealed that she completed her course and graduated online in 2020.

What is Sibongile from Gomora’s real name?

Nandipha Khubone is the actress who plays Sibongile in Gomora, the telenovela that airs on Mzansi Magic. Sibongile is a high school student who involves herself in a romantic relationship with a sugar daddy who shows her affection by showering her with expensive gifts and royal treatments. The actress opened up about how Sibongile, the character, lived in her, and it was hard to separate acting from real life.

Is Gomora a real place in South Africa?

Gomora is a locally recognized name for Alexandra, a township in The Gauteng province of South Africa. The township is part of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality and is close to Sandton, a wealthy suburb in Johannesburg.

Nandipha Khubone is a young and upcoming actress who has risen fast in South Africa’s entertainment industry. With her prolific acting skills, Nandi is bound to hit even greater heights in the acting and film arena. Fans will keep an eye out for her upcoming projects.

