DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille refused to withdraw statements about EFF leader Julius Malema during a Newzroom Afrika interview on 11 November 2026

Zille insisted her claims were backed by published books and said she was willing to stand by them if the matter proceeds to court

The interview sparked debate online, with users divided over the strength of her evidence and the quality of the interviewer's questioning

Helen Zille is willing to stand by the allegations sheww made against Julius Malema. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has firmly refused to apologise to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema over statements she made publicly, telling Newzroom Afrika she stands by everything she said.

Speaking during a studio interview on 11 November 2026, Zille was questioned about the EFF's threats to take legal action against her. She showed no signs of backing down, stating that her claims were grounded in information already contained in published books.

Zille ready for a prolonged legal battle

When pressed on whether she was prepared to defend her position in court, Zille responded without hesitation.

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"Of course," she said. She added that the published record already supported her version of events.

The interviewer noted that the dispute between the two political figures could drag on for some time, given that both parties appear resolute in their positions.

Malema's legal threat relates to specific allegations Zille made against him. During the interview, she also referenced his pending legal troubles, noting that he had won the right to appeal his conviction related to firing firearms in a public place.

"Let's see," she said, when asked whether that conviction would hold.

Watch the Newzroom Afrika interview that sparked the debate:

Social media divided over interview

The clip drew significant attention online, with viewers split between admiration for Zille's composure and scepticism about the substance of her claims.

@nordienmn wrote:

"This woman is LETHAL! 🤣🤣 She is calm, collected, charming, charismatic, articulate, and cunning! That's what other politicians don't get. Look at her laughing at this matter but still serious. Imagine Mashaba or Julius in that chair... anger and aggression!"

@VanGuyck noted:

"All of this was published in Pauli van Wyk's book more than two years back. Nothing new! He's done nothing to challenge it since then, so there's little hope of winning this nonsense."

Others were more critical of the interview itself. @Phike13 said:

"I'm disappointed in the person interviewing Helen Zille; the questioning was poor. The 2 fundamental issues raised by Julius are that Herman appointed Sibiya at the instruction of Julius, does she have proof of that? And proof of proxy companies?"

@KopanoRantsieng echoed the concern:

"Why did the interviewer not probe and scrutinise her allegations and just allowed her to get away scot-free?"

@BhembeBion was more sceptical of Zille's confidence:

"Her confidence is not convincing, we have read lots of books but that doesn't mean the info we read is true. She will pay CIC millions this one."

@dramadelinquent simply remarked:

"Balls of steel 😂😂"

Helen Zille reflects on fun campaign

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Zille’s Johannesburg mayoral campaign and the DA’s strong results across major metros in the 2026 local elections.

Her campaign included viral stunts that drew both attention and criticism as she sought to connect with Black voters. Despite leading in six major metros, the DA secured an outright majority only in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News