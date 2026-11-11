Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa partnered with Royalty Sanitary Pads and We Care Foundation South Africa to distribute sanitary pads to young girls in need

The actress and fashion designer also spent time educating the young ladies on menstrual health, hygiene and sexual health

Enhle's initiative joins a growing push against period poverty in South Africa, following similar efforts by other public figures

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa donated sanitary pads to young girls. Images: enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is using her platform for good, joining forces with Royalty Sanitary Pads and We Care Foundation South Africa to get sanitary products into the hands of young girls who need them most. The actress and fashion designer went beyond simply handing over donations, spending quality time with the girls and creating space for meaningful conversations about menstrual health.

Taking to social media on 10 November 2026, Enhle shared why the cause matters deeply to her and the organisations involved.

Fighting period poverty one pack at a time

"For too many young girls, the cost of sanitary pads makes managing their periods a monthly struggle. Every girl deserves to go to school and take part in daily life with dignity and confidence," she wrote.

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She added that We Care Foundation is working towards a lasting solution that makes sanitary pads affordable and consistently available, while continuing to distribute products in the meantime through brand partnerships like the one with Royalty.

"Thank you, Royalty, and everyone who continues to support our work to end period poverty. Be part of the change. Help us reach more young girls with education on menstrual health, everyday hygiene and sexual health. Send us a direct message on the We Care Foundation page to find out how you can get involved. So much fun was had with these young ladies," she said.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa partnered with Royalty Sanitary Pads and the We Care Foundation SA to donate sanitary products to young girls in need. Image: enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

How South Africa is tackling the period poverty crisis

The initiative comes at a time when the conversation around period poverty in South Africa is gaining real momentum. In July, rapper Cassper Nyovest launched his Million Voices initiative, which also focuses on ensuring young women across the country have reliable access to sanitary products.

Enhle's involvement serves as a reminder that public figures can play a meaningful role in mobilising communities around issues that disproportionately affect young girls. By combining product donations with education on menstrual and sexual health, the initiative addresses both the practical and informational gaps that contribute to period poverty.

We Care Foundation South Africa continues to invite individuals and businesses to get involved and help expand the reach of these efforts to even more girls in underserved communities.

See the pictures from the pad drive below.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa reacts as cop killers get sentenced

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's reaction to the sentences handed down to the killers of pregnant police officer Sabeliwe Mogashoa and her husband,

The actress and fashion designer offered a heartfelt prayer as the controversial case finally came to an end.

Source: Briefly News