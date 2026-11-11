Former rugby league player Michael Martindale, 50, was found dead in his Oldham flat in May 2025 with multiple injuries, including a serious neck injury

Four people were arrested on suspicion of murder following his death, but all were released after police found no evidence linking them to a crime

A pathologist told the inquest the injuries could have resulted from a fall or an assault, but could not determine the cause on the balance of probability

A coroner has recorded an open conclusion in the death of former rugby league player Michael Martindale after an inquest failed to establish how he sustained the injuries that killed him.

Martindale, who played professionally for Halifax, Wakefield, Oldham and Rochdale, was 50 years old when his body was discovered on a sofa inside his flat on Eldon Street, Oldham, on 28 May 2025. Concerned relatives raised the alarm after he stopped answering calls and messages.

Police investigation yields no charges

Detective Inspector Andy Barrett told Rochdale Coroners' Court on 10 November that officers launched an extensive investigation after finding the flat's front door unlocked and a small table overturned inside. Martindale's mobile phone and bank cards remained at the property.

Four people were arrested in connection with the death: three men on suspicion of murder and a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four were subsequently released without further action. Investigators confirmed that none of the arrested individuals had been in contact with Martindale, and no DNA linking them to the scene was recovered.

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Unverified reports that others had been drinking at the flat were also examined but could not be confirmed. Records showed Martindale had bought red wine and a bottle of whisky from a nearby shop the day before his death. Toxicology results confirmed alcohol was present in his system, with his blood alcohol level recorded at just above the legal drink-driving limit.

Pathologist unable to determine cause of injuries

Pathologist Dr Jamie Robinson outlined a range of injuries found on Martindale's body during the post-mortem examination. These included bruising and grazes to his forehead, bruising around the chest and collarbone, a ruptured spleen and a serious neck injury.

Dr Robinson said the injuries were consistent with a significant fall, repeated falls or a blunt-force assault, but was unable to establish on the balance of probability how they were sustained. He identified the neck injury as the central factor in Martindale's death.

Coroner Michael Salt acknowledged that the police investigation had been thorough but had not produced a clear explanation. He noted that the pathologist's findings could not rule out an altercation, while stressing that the evidence was insufficient to draw any firm conclusion.

A beloved figure in local rugby

Martindale began his sporting life as a talented boxer before signing for Wigan's academy at 16. He went on to represent England at under-16 level in rugby league and continued playing for Oldham amateur club St Anne's after his professional career ended. He was a father of four and worked as a labourer at the time of his death.

Known affectionately as 'Tricky', Martindale had battled alcoholism throughout his later life, completing several periods of sobriety after rehabilitation before suffering relapses. His son Finbarr paid tribute during the inquest, recalling his father's wit and infectious laughter.

Coroner Salt described Martindale as a much-loved son, father and sportsman. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.

Source: Briefly News