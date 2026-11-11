Big Zulu's manager, Leroy Khoza, gifted the rapper a bottle of brandy reportedly valued at R150,000 for his birthday

The lavish gesture came amid swirling industry drama involving Inkabi Records signee Lwah Ndlunkulu and Khoza

Podcast and Chill dropped a bombshell, claiming Lwah Ndlunkulu is unhappy at the label and wants to air her grievances publicly

Big Zulu got an expensive goft from friend Leroy Khoza. Image: bigzulu

Source: Instagram

While the music industry drama surrounding Inkabi Records continues to simmer, Big Zulu's manager Leroy Khoza turned heads by gifting the rapper a bottle of brandy reportedly worth R150,000 for his birthday. The extravagant gesture, which surfaced on social media on 11 November 2026, quickly caught fire online as fans weighed in on the timing.

A video shared on Instagram shows a group gathered in what appears to be a casual indoor patio setting, with people eating snacks and reacting to the moment with energy and laughter. The atmosphere is lighthearted and social, with the group clearly amused by the size of the gift.

Durban Culture shared the footage with the caption: "Big Zulu received an unforgettable birthday surprise from his business partner, Leroy Khoza, who gifted him a bottle of brandy valued at R150,000. Talk about celebrating in style! 🥃🔥 A birthday gift that certainly comes with a luxury price tag!"

Watch the birthday moment that got everyone:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Lwah Ndlunkulu drama clouds the celebration

The gift arrived at a particularly loaded moment. Podcast and Chill had just reported that Lwah Ndlunkulu, a signee at Big Zulu's Inkabi Records, was unhappy at the label and was looking for a platform to address her situation. Central to her frustrations, according to the report, is Khoza himself, with the podcast stating: "She wanted to leave, and Leroy is telling everyone around the industry that she is not well." Ndlunkulu reportedly wants to counter what she describes as a damaging narrative being spread about her.

With all of that playing out publicly, the sight of Khoza and Big Zulu celebrating together with a six-figure bottle of brandy did not go unnoticed.

Big Zulu got an expensive gift amid Lwah Ndunkulu's cries. Image: lwahndlunkulu

Source: Facebook

Peeps react to the R150k gift

Reactions to the video ranged from disbelief to outright scepticism, with one commenter even questioning whether the price tag was accurate:

@caliboy__sokhulu: "Ahhh Mina Ungajika nalo ubuye ne moto🤧😩yey asdlali la"

@either.ndo: "If you bring me booze worth a car, we are fighting"

@authiegrandza: "Asilishaye masiqeda ukudla inhloko- wild 👏👏🔥😂"

@_anteye: "The most expensive Avante brandy bottle is 5k... Not 150..."

@arie.nprincess: "Induku angayithola!😭😭😭😭😭"

@irldlamini: "Hai ngeke letha imali nkunzi"

@magicmotswana: "NEW SLAVES"

@tbang_r\_: "Send me the money"

Phil defends Lwah

In more Briefly News updates, Phil Mphela defends Lwah Ndlunkulu amid her dispute with Inkabi Records, as health claims and the label’s statement spark fierce debate across Mzansi online.

Source: Briefly News