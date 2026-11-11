Jacquie Khomo penned an open letter defending her sister, Phuti Khomo, against ongoing social media allegations

Jacquie revealed that the person behind the accusations, Tumelo Maimela, was expected to be arrested on 11 November 2026

The letter questions why legal avenues like the CCMA and Small Claims Court were not used to resolve the dispute

Jacquie, Phuti Khomo's sister, addressed the debt allegations surrounding the actress and shared her side of the ongoing controversy. Image: Phuthi Khomo, Jacquie Khomo

Source: Instagram

Phuti Khomo's sister Jacquie has stepped into the public arena to defend the South African media personality, publishing a lengthy open letter addressed to the media and the people of South Africa. Jacquie was careful to stress that she speaks purely as a sibling, with no ties to Phuti's management or legal team, as the backlash against her sister continues to build online.

At the heart of the letter is a bombshell claim: Jacquie states that Tumelo Maimela, the individual spearheading the online allegations against Phuti, was expected to be arrested on 11 November 2026 at around 13:00. She directed media outlets to verify the details directly with the Douglasdale Police Station.

Jacquie questions the social media trial

A significant portion of the letter takes aim at what Jacquie describes as a deliberate use of public platforms to humiliate her sister. She argues that South Africa has well-established legal avenues for resolving monetary and employment disputes, citing the CCMA, Small Claims Court, and civil courts, and questions why none of these was pursued if the goal was genuinely to recover money owed.

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Jacquie also raised concern about how allegations that originated in 2025 suddenly gained intense online traction in 2026, with public figures who have never met Phuti joining the chorus of criticism without first interrogating the facts. She wrote in her post on Instagram:

"I ask South Africans to question what they hear, examine the facts and remember that allegations are not proof."

She concluded by flagging what she suspects is a coordinated effort to keep Phuti's name embroiled in controversy, calling for proper scrutiny of what she characterises as a smear campaign. Jacquie wrote, adding that the matter should be resolved through appropriate legal channels rather than through public humiliation:

"In my personal opinion, Tumi is not owed the money she claims my sister owes her."

See post here:

Reactions online pour in

The post drew a wave of responses from social media users, with opinion sharply divided:

@jt_mesh197:

"Tell your sister to pay what she owes, simple."

@thuto_ntle:

"You're enabling your sister’s toxic behaviour. 🫠🫠🫠"

@precious_mahori:

"I'd do the same for my sister, big up to you. 👏👏👏"

@mm_makgolo:

"Big ups to you, sis."

@mamellopholoana:

"Hosalang. 😆🙄"

@mhlangasongwevu:

"Uyitye YONKE!! 💯"

@sello_lebang:

"All the way up…❤️❤️"

Phuthi Khomo was accused of skin bleaching

Beauty queen and former Muvhango actress Phuti Khomo caused a stir on social media on Friday, 30 October 202, with her latest video.

Before-and-after photos of Khomo led social media users to believe that the actress may have bleached her skin.

Source: Briefly News