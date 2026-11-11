Cape Town sports entrepreneur Doug Bird spoke out in support of Tatjana Smith after she officially switched sporting nationality to represent the Netherlands

Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian, cited financial struggles and disputes with Swimming South Africa as part of her reasons for leaving

Bird drew on personal experience, sharing that his own brother left South Africa to pursue a sustainable sporting career in Australia

Tatjana Smith on the left and GoBadger founder Doug Bird on the right. Images: Maddie Meyer / Staff/Getty and doug.bird.353/Facebook

Source: UGC

Cape Town sports entrepreneur Doug Bird went to camera on 10 November 2026 to defend Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands, calling out South Africa's sporting structures for failing the athletes they celebrate.

Bird, founder of WILD AIR Agency and host of the Something Fresh podcast, shared his thoughts in a direct-to-camera video on the same day World Aquatics ratified Smith's change of allegiance. The timing was deliberate. Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian with four Olympic medals, including two golds, had officially announced she would compete under the Dutch flag going forward, with the World Short Course Championships in Beijing from 1 to 6 December 2026 set to be her Dutch debut.

Why Tatjana Smith made the switch

Smith holds both South African and Dutch passports through her Dutch father and said the move allows her to explore that side of her heritage. But the decision also followed a string of frustrating experiences with Swimming South Africa (SSA). Her 2023 World Championship prize money of approximately R578,000 was withheld for over a year. Reports also emerged of swimmers being asked to contribute tens of thousands of rands out of pocket simply to compete internationally. SSA's president and CEO were provisionally suspended by the Aquatics Integrity Unit in August 2026 amid broader governance concerns.

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Smith confirmed she will continue living and training in South Africa with her existing coaching team, with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the newly added 50m breaststroke event firmly in her sights.

Bird speaks from personal experience

Bird did not hold back in his commentary. He argued that in too many cases, it is families, coaches and private sponsors who carry the financial burden of producing world-class athletes, while federations step forward to claim credit for the wins.

He made it personal by sharing that his own brother left South Africa to build a sporting career in Australia because a sustainable one was simply not possible here. That brother went on to become a 10-time Australian champion, a two-time Olympian and a record holder who competed at World Cup and World Championship level for over a decade, all under the Australian flag.

"They can't afford to waste these years fighting with federations, struggling to find funding or waiting for things to improve," Bird said in the Facebook video.

Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie, who said Smith informed him beforehand, urged the public not to weaponise her personal choice, noting that "South Africa does not own her."

SA reacts

South Africans who saw the video largely agreed with Bird's take on his Facebook page:

@Dustin Botha wrote:

"The fish rots from the head… look who's running sport…"

@Craig Ulyate said:

"Go where your talent is valued and respected. It's very sad, but successful people know when it's time to change the variables... environment and team 😢"

@Thomas Altmann commented:

"FFS... makes me so angry when I read anything about Swimming South Africa and broader SA sport... 😤... well said 👏"

@Clyde Barendse noted:

"Well contextualised, Doug! Enjoying the content, thanks."

@Deon Christian Nagel wrote:

"Gayton McKenzie, what a shame."

@Jared Hamer simply said:

"Well said."

@Nontuthuko Mashimane agreed:

"100% true."

More on Tatjana Smith’s Netherlands switch

Source: Briefly News