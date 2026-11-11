Broadcaster Anele Mdoda fired back at critics who called South Africa's most decorated Olympian Tatjana Smith unpatriotic

Smith, who won 4 Olympic medals for South Africa, tearfully announced she would compete for the Netherlands

South Africans are divided over Smith's decision, with some backing Anele's defence and others disagreeing

Anele Mdoda weighed in on claims that Tatjana Smith is unpatriotic for dumping South Africa. Image: zintathu/Instagram, Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africa's sporting world is buzzing after broadcaster Anele Mdoda stepped in to defend swimmer Tatjana Smith, who reduced many to tears on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, when she announced she would no longer be competing under the South African flag.

Smith, 29, is the country's most decorated Olympian and won four breaststroke medals across the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games — gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m at Tokyo, followed by gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m at Paris. She has also collected four world and Commonwealth gold medals between 2018 and 2023. The swimmer retired after Paris but came out of retirement in September, hoping to compete in the 50m breaststroke when it makes its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Financial pressures, including a reported dispute with Swimming South Africa over prize money, were among the factors she cited in her decision to step away previously.

Anele Mdoda stands up for Tatjana Smith

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, Mdoda was blunt and unapologetic in her defence of the swimmer.

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"What you are not going to do is call a sportsperson who got this here country 4 Olympic medals unpatriotic. Nah," Mdoda wrote, before adding: "Thank you for your service, Tatiana Smith. We are sorry we failed you, sisi. I personally will still root for you even if you are not carrying our flag. Yhini le."

See the post below:

Mzansi is split on the issue

Mdoda's post drew strong opinions from all sides, with peeps rushing to have their say:

@Mr_Solution_RSA said:

"Anele, it is a fact. She is unpatriotic. More ways could have been exhausted before she announced this mysterious decision."

@tt_018 fumed:

"How is she patriotic if she can go represent another country instead of the one she's always called home🤔 So nina wena you have problems in your family you leave and call your neighbours your new family? Please don't patronise us."

@El123V suggested:

"Gayton should be fired. I heard other South African sports people want to leave SA as well.😭😭😭"

@Recoconut_04 questioned:

"At least she has a second option. How about us who are fighting for this country but criticised?"

@PRESIDENTM88387 asked:

"How did we fail her, Anele?"

Anele Mdoda fired back at South Africans who called Tatjana Smith unpatriotic. Image: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

Renaldo Gouws targets Mama Joy after Tatjana Smith dumps SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Renaldo Gouws called out the South African government on X after Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith announced she had switched allegiance to the Netherlands.

Gouws compared Smith's situation to that of a government-sponsored 'superfan' who travels to sporting events at the state's expense.

Source: Briefly News