Rassie Erasmus wants the Springboks to change how coaches, referees and rugby pundits view their physical approach to the game

The Boks' impressive discipline against Italy will face a far tougher examination when they take on France in a highly anticipated Paris showdown

A World Rugby scrum specialist is being brought into the Springboks' preparations as Erasmus looks to strengthen an important area of their game

Springboks determined to change their reputation as Rassie Erasmus sends a message to critics ahead of the France Test. Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks are determined to move away from the perception that they rely primarily on physicality to overpower opponents. Head coach Rassie Erasmus says the team wants its discipline and tactical ability to change that narrative as they prepare for a difficult Nations Championship encounter against France.

As reported by Rugby365 on Monday, 9 November 2026, Erasmus acknowledged that changing perceptions would take time.

“It takes time for coaches, referees and pundits to believe we are not just this physical team who just wants to bully the opposition into submission,” he said.

Erasmus stressed that South Africa also have a kicking game, attacking options and a tactical approach that deserve recognition. The comments come after the Boks conceded just five penalties during their emphatic 66-7 victory over Italy on Saturday, 7 November.

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France Test puts Springboks' discipline under pressure

The challenge will be considerably tougher against Fabien Galthié's France at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November. Erasmus warned that France have several players capable of punishing South Africa whenever they concede penalties.

He pointed to Maxime Lucu and Antoine Dupont's kicking ability, explaining that territorial mistakes could allow the hosts to apply pressure through their forwards and mauls.

France's attacking threat remains significant despite the absence of several established flyhalves. In a development confirmed on Wednesday, Dupont was named at flyhalf, with Lucu moving to scrumhalf.

World Rugby specialist brought into scrum preparations

Erasmus also disclosed that the Springboks were looking to involve World Rugby scrum specialist Jonathan Humphreys in their preparations. Humphreys was expected to join the team on Wednesday to assess their scrum training.

The coach admitted that discipline remained a work in progress, particularly after four of the five penalties against Italy came in the second half. The Boks will therefore have to demonstrate that their improved discipline can withstand a much sterner examination in Paris.

A victory over France would also give South Africa a third consecutive win against Les Bleus at the Stade de France, following their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final triumph and their 2025 victory.

Ultimately, Erasmus wants the Springboks to be recognised for more than their physical approach. Friday's encounter offers an important opportunity to demonstrate that ambition.

Malcolm Marx said he expects France to bring a different tactical approach to the contest in Paris. Image: John Dickson / Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Malcolm Marx discusses France's lingering World Cup heartbreak

Briefly News previously reported that Malcolm Marx believes France could still be carrying the emotional scars of their narrow 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to the Springboks.

The hooker acknowledged that the 29-28 result may add extra motivation for Les Bleus when the sides meet again in Paris. Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones also weighed in on the lingering rivalry, offering insight into what the Boks expect from France on Friday.

Source: Briefly News