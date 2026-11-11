The EFF and MK Party held their first coalition discussions after the 2026 Local Government Elections

The EFF's negotiations team, led by Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini, described the meeting as progressive

Both parties said cooperation could centre on service delivery priorities for ordinary South Africans

The EFF ad MK Party's coalitions negotiations team met.Image: @EFFSouthfrica/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —The Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party have taken their first steps toward a formal political partnership, meeting to explore coalition options in the wake of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The EFF's Coalitions Negotiations Team, headed by Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini, sat down with MK Party representatives to map out areas of possible cooperation. In a statement posted on X, the EFF called the encounter progressive and framed it as a necessary step for left-wing political forces in South Africa.

EFF calls for left-wing unity

The party argued that the time had come for organisations on the left to present a united front. It described the stakes in stark terms, warning that failure to cooperate could leave the country at the mercy of what it called "Apartheid 2.0."

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Beyond the political rhetoric, the EFF laid out a practical set of priorities it hopes to push through any coalition arrangement. These include consistent refuse removal, bringing outsourced municipal workers back in-house, repairing and maintaining streetlights, and shielding vulnerable households from bills for basic services like water and electricity.

See EFF's X post here:

MK Party says talks are on track

The MK Party responded through its own X account, confirming that discussions were moving forward and characterising the progress as encouraging.

The two parties now join a broader wave of post-election negotiation playing out across the country, as various political formations work to establish governing arrangements in municipalities where no single party secured an outright majority. The outcomes of these talks are expected to determine who leads several local governments in the months ahead.

MK Party meets with ActionSA post elections

Briefly News also reported that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and ActionSA held a formal meeting on 10 November 2026, with coalition arrangements in hung municipalities reported to be at the centre of discussions. Advocate Dali Mpofu, a member of the MK Party's National High Command and National Negotiations Team, announced the development on X (formerly Twitter), describing the engagement as "great and very productive."

Source: Briefly News