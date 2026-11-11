March and March Movement issued a formal denial after SAPS KwaZulu-Natal accused its members of breaching a court order on Che Guevara Road in Durban

The movement said an internal investigation found no march had been organised or taken place on the day in question

The organisation alleged that a police officer identified as Officer Cele opened fire on roughly 20 civilians who were simply walking toward traffic lights

March and March defended itself against allegations that it defied a court order. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The March and March Movement has formally disputed allegations by the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal that its members violated a court order during an incident on Che Guevara Road in Durban.

Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese issued a media statement on 10 November 2026, announcing that the organisation had conducted an internal investigation, visited the scene, and interviewed members present at the time before concluding that no march had been planned or carried out on the day in question.

Movement claims police opened fire on pedestrians

According to the statement, approximately 20 members of the public were walking in the direction of nearby traffic lights when police instructed them to return to their tents. The movement alleged that as the group turned to comply, an officer identified as Officer Cele discharged his firearm at them.

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The movement also provided context for why civilians in the area sometimes move in groups. It clarified that those involved reside in various townships and locations across the city, not exclusively at Moore Road, meaning people routinely travel to and from the area together.

The statement stopped short of lodging a formal complaint but framed the police response as excessive force against civilians engaged in ordinary movement rather than any form of protest activity.

Read the statement on X:

Reactions from the public

The post, shared on X by Ngobese on 11 November 2026, drew a range of responses.

@dennis19110634 said:

"Please, it's time you move on with your lives and stop these senseless and destructive marches."

@ernimungo questioned the group's actions, writing:

"Didn't your people take up your command to crash the online system and register themselves?"

@curingdercums2 expressed support: "You are doing God's work, sis; keep going. Let's awaken the whole of South Africa and kick out the corrupt gov't! The timing is great now! Keep going! Turn up the squeezing pressure."

@tuse11 called for accountability, stating:

"They must sue police for damages for pain and suffering."

The March and March Movement previously organised anti-illegal immigration protests in KwaZulu-Natal, which drew significant public attention and placed the organisation under a court order restricting its activities.

March and March challenge minister to debate

In a related article, Briefly News reported on March and March's challenge to Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to debate Ngobese live on air. The invitation followed Kubayi’s warning that the government would not allow anarchy.

The movement wants the debate to take place within seven days of the local government elections. Many social media users doubted Kubayi would accept, while others said the exchange could put both sides’ arguments under public scrutiny.

Source: Briefly News